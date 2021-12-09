Smollett appeared rigid and gazed straight ahead following reading of the verdict

Jussie Smollett appeared rigid after the verdict was read in court Thursday evening.

He did not move and was seen gazing straight ahead. His fingers were interlaced in his hands on the table straight in front of him.

Smollett didn't look at his family, the judge, or anyone except for straight ahead in the direction of the jury.

The former "Empire" actor was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for making false reports to police that he was a victim of a hate crime in January 2019. He was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct.