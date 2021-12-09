Here's some of what Jussie Smollett said during his testimony

Testimony concluded on Tuesday in the trial of Jussie Smollett after the defense rested and prosecutors declined to call any rebuttal witnesses.

During more than five days of testimony in the trial, jurors heard from 14 witnesses.

Judge James Linn told the court closing statements are scheduled to begin tomorrow morning.

The judge told jurors "the matter will be in your hands tomorrow" but not to make any assumptions about how long things would take from there.

"Maybe something short, something long, something in between," Linn said. "We're almost there."

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was a victim of a hate crime in early 2019. The former "Empire" actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly denied making up or orchestrating the attack.