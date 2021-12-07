Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial Monday in a high-stakes attempt to rebut charges that he staged a fake hate crime and lied to Chicago Police about it in January 2019.

Last week, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo testified that Smollett, who is Black and gay, directed and paid them to carry out a sham anti-gay and racist attack in order to garner sympathetic media coverage. Their testimony, as well as that of five Chicago police investigators, formed the core of the prosecution's case against Smollett.

But under oath Monday, Smollett offered testimony over more than two hours that suggested the brothers – whom he knew from the "Empire" set – may have had other motivations at play.

He said Abimbola Osundairo, who he called "Bon," helped him get drugs, including cocaine. He also said a sexual relationship began to forge between the two at a particular Chicago bath house. One night the two were out, and Smollett testified they got a private room and "did more drugs and like, made out."

On a separate occasion, Smollett told jurors he and Abimbola Osundairo snuck away from his brother after the three were at a female strip club together. Smollett testified they again got a private room and "made out a little bit, masturbated together."

In testimony last week, Abimbola Osundairo denied they had a sexual relationship and said he "didn't know" there was even any sexual tension.

Smollett testified further Monday he wasn't friendly at all with Olabinjo Osundairo.

"He kind of creeped me out," Smollett told jurors. "Every time we were around him, he didn't speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off."

After a "hate letter" was sent to Smollett in the mail at the "Empire" studio in Chicago on Jan. 22, 2019 – seven days before the alleged attack – Smollett said Abimbola Osundairo approached him about becoming his personal security guard, something the actor told the jury Osundairo had repeatedly asked him.

Following the letter, Abimbola Osundairo began asking him more about the need for security, Smollett said. The actor described being annoyed at the idea of always having a security detail around him.

"Around lunch time I would smoke my blunt, drive around the neighborhood of the studios. I don't want to be in someone's car," Smollett said.

Smollett told the jury that while driving around with Abimbola Osundairo, there was never any discussion of planning a staged hate attack.

"Did you talk to him about some hoax?" defense attorney Nenye Uche asked.

"No," Smollett shot back.

"Did you give him the check as payment for some silly hoax?" Uche then asked.

"Never," Smollett said.

Some background: Smollett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct, a charge for which a conviction is punishable by up to three years in prison. His defense attorneys have said he was a real victim and have suggested during the trial that homophobia may have been a motive in the attack.

The decision to testify in one's own defense is a high-risk move because the prosecution is allowed to closely cross-examine the defendant.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb began to cross-examine the actor just before 5 p.m. CT. He'll continue his examination when court resumes later today.