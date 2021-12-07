US
Jussie Smollett testifies in his own trial

By Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:27 a.m. ET, December 7, 2021
10 min ago

What Smollett has previously said about the alleged 2019 attack

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago for his trial on December 6.
Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago for his trial on December 6. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police about an alleged hate crime, has been called to the stand to testify in his own defense.

The former "Empire" actor is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police. He has repeatedly denied staging an attack on himself in 2019, when he told police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

About the reported attack: Smollett told authorities he was attacked in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019, by two men who were yelling racial and homophobic slurs. He said the two men put a noose around his neck and poured an unknown substance on him, according to Chicago police.

Celebritiespoliticians and advocacy groups rallied behind the actor, with former President Trump calling the alleged attack "horrible." In his first public statement since the reported attack, Smollett thanked his fans for the support and attempted to dispel doubts questioning the integrity of his story, saying he had "been 100% factual and consistent on every level."

Police began an investigation, taking Smollett's sweater and rope and eventually obtaining video showing the actor entering a Lowe's store after the alleged attack with what appeared to be a noose around his neck.

A day after the alleged attack, police said they found surveillance footage showing "potential persons of interest wanted for questioning."

34 min ago

Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense Monday. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Omar Jimenez and Eric Levenson

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial Monday in a high-stakes attempt to rebut charges that he staged a fake hate crime and lied to Chicago Police about it in January 2019.

Last week, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo testified that Smollett, who is Black and gay, directed and paid them to carry out a sham anti-gay and racist attack in order to garner sympathetic media coverage. Their testimony, as well as that of five Chicago police investigators, formed the core of the prosecution's case against Smollett.

But under oath Monday, Smollett offered testimony over more than two hours that suggested the brothers – whom he knew from the "Empire" set – may have had other motivations at play.

He said Abimbola Osundairo, who he called "Bon," helped him get drugs, including cocaine. He also said a sexual relationship began to forge between the two at a particular Chicago bath house. One night the two were out, and Smollett testified they got a private room and "did more drugs and like, made out."

On a separate occasion, Smollett told jurors he and Abimbola Osundairo snuck away from his brother after the three were at a female strip club together. Smollett testified they again got a private room and "made out a little bit, masturbated together."

In testimony last week, Abimbola Osundairo denied they had a sexual relationship and said he "didn't know" there was even any sexual tension.

Smollett testified further Monday he wasn't friendly at all with Olabinjo Osundairo.

"He kind of creeped me out," Smollett told jurors. "Every time we were around him, he didn't speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off."

After a "hate letter" was sent to Smollett in the mail at the "Empire" studio in Chicago on Jan. 22, 2019 – seven days before the alleged attack – Smollett said Abimbola Osundairo approached him about becoming his personal security guard, something the actor told the jury Osundairo had repeatedly asked him.

Following the letter, Abimbola Osundairo began asking him more about the need for security, Smollett said. The actor described being annoyed at the idea of always having a security detail around him.

"Around lunch time I would smoke my blunt, drive around the neighborhood of the studios. I don't want to be in someone's car," Smollett said.

Smollett told the jury that while driving around with Abimbola Osundairo, there was never any discussion of planning a staged hate attack.

"Did you talk to him about some hoax?" defense attorney Nenye Uche asked.

"No," Smollett shot back.

"Did you give him the check as payment for some silly hoax?" Uche then asked.

"Never," Smollett said.

Some background: Smollett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct, a charge for which a conviction is punishable by up to three years in prison. His defense attorneys have said he was a real victim and have suggested during the trial that homophobia may have been a motive in the attack.

The decision to testify in one's own defense is a high-risk move because the prosecution is allowed to closely cross-examine the defendant.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb began to cross-examine the actor just before 5 p.m. CT. He'll continue his examination when court resumes later today.