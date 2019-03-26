Jussie Smollett's attorney Patricia Brown Holmes, speaking to reporters today, said records in her client's court case have been sealed.

She did not provide details about the order, only saying that the state dropped charges against Smollett and moved to "seal the record in this case."

"I have no idea what occurred in this case and why it occurred. I can just say things seemed to spiral somewhat out of control. We've gotten to a result that is the right result in this case and we're happy for that," Holmes said.