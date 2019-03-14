Actor Jussie Smollett will appear in court Thursday for a second time this week after he was indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly staging a hate crime and filing a false police report.

The "Empire" actor, 36, will be arraigned before a judge and enter a formal plea. He was in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether a judge should allow cameras in court.

His legal team said it welcomes cameras in court due to what it described as "misinformation" leaked to the media since he reported his attack in January.

"There has been a lot of misinformation in this case that has been presented as fact and evidence against Mr. Smollett, which is demonstrably false," said Tina Glandian, the attorney for the actor.