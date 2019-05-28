Johnson & Johnson at center of first opioid crisis trial
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter laid out the state's case against Johnson & Johnson in his opening statement this morning.
Trial evidence will show that 4,653 Oklahomans died of unintentional overdoses involving prescription opioids from 2007 to 2017, Hunter said.
"To put it bluntly, this crisis is devastating Oklahoma," he said.
Why this trial matters: This historic trial is the first major test in the nation of whether a state can make a pharmaceutical company pay for the opioid epidemic.
Hunter and his team have focused their efforts on Johnson & Johnson, alleging the company acted as a drug "kingpin," created a public nuisance and cost the state billions of dollars, destroying thousands of lives in the process. Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, have vehemently denied the allegations and said the public nuisance charge is being misused.
Why it's important: The Oklahoma trial is the first major trial of nearly 2,000 cases around the country in which states, cities and hard-hit local municipalities are seeking to hold opioid makers accountable for the epidemic that has left hundreds of thousands of Americans dead and strapped resources in every state.
How to watch it: The case will be heard by state judge Thad Balkman, who is allowing cameras to televise the trial live. You can watch it live in the video player above.