The state of Oklahoma continues their opening statement in the civil trial where they allege Johnson and Johnson and their subsidiary Jensen Pharmaceuticals fueled the opioid crisis and created a “public nuisance.”

Mike Hunter, the state attorney general, called the opioid crisis “the worst manmade public health crisis in the history of our state and country.”

“The pain, anguish and heartbreak… is almost impossible to comprehend,” he said. “How did this happen? At the end of the day, your honor, I have a short one word answer – greed.”

In their zeal to produce a magic drug, the company engaged in a “multimillion dollar brainwashing campaign,” he said, that impacted real families.

Brad Beckworth, a private attorney hired by the State of Oklahoma said Johnson & Johnson’s marketing of the drugs as safe and effective for everyday pain made them too widely available.

“We must act deliberately, we must ask decisively,” he said. “There is no better place than right here, right now.”