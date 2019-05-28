4,653 Oklahomans died of unintentional opioid overdoses over a decade

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter laid out the state's case against Johnson & Johnson in his opening statement this morning.

Trial evidence will show that 4,653 Oklahomans died of unintentional overdoses involving prescription opioids from 2007 to 2017 , Hunter said.

"To put it bluntly, this crisis is devastating Oklahoma," he said.

Why this trial matters: This historic trial is the first major test in the nation of whether a state can make a pharmaceutical company pay for the opioid epidemic.

Hunter and his team have focused their efforts on Johnson & Johnson, alleging the company acted as a drug "kingpin," created a public nuisance and cost the state billions of dollars, destroying thousands of lives in the process. Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, have vehemently denied the allegations and said the public nuisance charge is being misused.