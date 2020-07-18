US
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., the civil rights leader stands beneath a bust of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., as members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather for the memorial ceremony for the late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Rep. Cummings, a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tributes flow for civil rights icon John Lewis

By Nectar Gan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:09 a.m. ET, July 18, 2020
1 min ago

Bill and Hilary Clinton: "We have lost a giant"

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have issued a tribute to John Lewis, saying: "We have lost a giant."

"John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together," the statement continued.
"From a small farm in Alabama, to life-risking service in the civil rights movement, to three decades in Congress, he was always 'walking with the wind,' steered by a moral compass that told him when to make good trouble and when to heal troubled waters. Always true to his word, his faith, and his principles, John Lewis became the conscience of the nation.
"Hillary and I loved John. We were blessed by his friendship, support, and wise counsel. We’ll miss him so much, but we’ll always be grateful to God for his long good life, and grateful that he lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of his long sought 'beloved community.' 
"Our hearts go out to his son John-Miles and the entire Lewis family, his able loyal staff, and all who loved and admired him the world over."

11 min ago

Martin Luther King III: "John Lewis was an American treasure"

Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, tweeted tonight on the passing of John Lewis:

"John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote. Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last."

10 min ago

A statement from the family of John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Capitol on December 3, 2019.
The family of John Lewis has issued a statement on his passing:

"It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed."
4 min ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook: "John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world" 

Apple CEO Tim Cook called John Lewis an "American hero" in a tweet mourning his passing.

"John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice."

28 min ago

Bernice King: Lewis "served God and humanity well"

Bernice King (L), daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., stands next to Rep. John Lewis as he wipes away tears before breaking ground for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial on November 13, 2006 in Washington, DC.
Bernice King (L), daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., stands next to Rep. John Lewis as he wipes away tears before breaking ground for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial on November 13, 2006 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King mourned the passing of US Congressman John Lewis, writing on Twitter: “You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble."

"You served God and humanity well," she posted. "Thank you. Take your rest."

20 min ago

Sen. Ted Cruz: Lewis helped transform the US

Ted Cruz, US Senator for Texas, has posted a tribute to John Lewis on Twitter.

"Tonight, the world grieves for the great John Lewis. In my 1st yr in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling w/ John & much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela’s funeral. The entire trip to Johannesburg, John regaled us w/ stories of being alongside Dr. King."

52 min ago

Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011

Barack Obama presented John Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, in February 2011.

The civil rights icon described the honor as “unreal.”

"Generations from now, when parents teach their children what is meant by courage, the story of John Lewis will come to mind,” Obama said. “An American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time; whose life is a lesson in the fierce urgency of now.”

Asked what it was like to receive such an award from the first African American president, Lewis said he felt blessed.

“I started thinking about the first time I came to Washington in May of 1961 to go on the freedom rides. Then I came back here in June of 1963 to meet with President Kennedy, with Dr. King and several others. And I just kept thinking, ‘I wish Dr. King were here,’” he said.

1 hr 5 min ago

Lewis had decades of advocacy under his belt

From CNN's Joshua Berlinger

John Lewis became involved in the Civil Rights movement at 15 years old.

"I heard the words of Martin Luther King Jr. on our radio and I heard about Rosa Parks" he said in 2014. "It seemed like Martin Luther King Jr. was speaking directly to me, saying John Lewis, you too can do something. You can make a contribution."

He began organizing sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in the Nashville area in college while studying at Fisk University.

Lewis then participated in the Freedom Rides in 1961, protesting segregation at interstate bus terminals by sitting in seats reserved for white customers.

At 25, Lewis marched with King from Selma to Montgomery, and was on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday, where he was beaten by police and knocked unconscious.

"I gave a little blood on that bridge," he said. "I thought I was going to die. I thought I saw death."

Fifty years later, at an event to commemorate the incident, he spoke before President Barack Obama on the bridge, just feet away from where he was nearly killed.

"We must use this moment to recommit ourselves to do all we can to finish the work -- there's still work left to be done," he said.

1 hr 5 min ago

Rep. John Lewis served 17 terms in Congress

John Lewis represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes much of Atlanta, since first being elected in 1986.

A leader of a civil rights group called the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, he was one of the participants in the key 1965 civil rights protest pushing for voting rights from Selma to Alabama's capital, Montgomery. Lewis — who had his skull broken by white police officers during the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma — was, by his own count, arrested more than 40 times during his days of civil rights activism.

In recent years, Lewis has drawn headlines for stirring up what he calls "good trouble" for his vocal opposition to Donald Trump — including voting to impeach the President.

In July, he offered a forceful rebuke of Trump's racist tweets against four Democratic congresswomen of color.

"I know racism when I see it. I know racism when I feel it. And at the highest level of government, there's no room for racism," he said.

"It sows the seeds of violence and destroys the hopes and dreams of people. The world is watching. They are shocked and dismayed because it seems we have lost our way as a nation, as a proud and great people."