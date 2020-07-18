Tributes flow for civil rights icon John Lewis

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have issued a tribute to John Lewis, saying: "We have lost a giant."
"John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together," the statement continued.
"From a small farm in Alabama, to life-risking service in the civil rights movement, to three decades in Congress, he was always 'walking with the wind,' steered by a moral compass that told him when to make good trouble and when to heal troubled waters. Always true to his word, his faith, and his principles, John Lewis became the conscience of the nation.
"Hillary and I loved John. We were blessed by his friendship, support, and wise counsel. We’ll miss him so much, but we’ll always be grateful to God for his long good life, and grateful that he lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of his long sought 'beloved community.'
"Our hearts go out to his son John-Miles and the entire Lewis family, his able loyal staff, and all who loved and admired him the world over."