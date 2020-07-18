Pence says Lewis' "decades of public service changed America forever"

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence called Rep. John Lewis a “great man whose courage and decades of public service changed America forever.”

“John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans,” the statement reads.

Pence also discusses crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Lewis on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

"While John Lewis will be rightly remembered as an icon of the civil rights movement, for me he was also a colleague and a friend. Even when we differed, John was always unfailingly kind and my family and I will never forget the privilege of crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge at his side on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday," he said.