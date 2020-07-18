Former President George W. Bush: Lewis "worked to make our country a more perfect union"

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement Saturday on the death of Rep. John Lewis saying the civil rights icon “worked to make our country a more perfect union.”
“America can best honor John’s memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all,” Bush wrote.
Read his full statement:
"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis. As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope. And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union. America can best honor John's memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all."