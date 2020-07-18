Former President George W. Bush: Lewis "worked to make our country a more perfect union"

Rev. Raphael Warnock described his visit to Rep. John Lewis' bedside on CNN's New Day Saturday.

"I was his pastor but he was my mentor," Warnock said. "I received a call several days ago, from the family, asking that I make my way to the home and I was there at his bedside."

Warnock said he exchanged words with Lewis and told him how much he loved him. He said Lewis responded, "I love you too brother."

Even in his weakness, there was a deep sense of "resolve and strength, courage and dignity," Warnock said.

"We lost a lot yesterday," Warnock said referring to the death of Lewis' friend and colleague C.T. Vivian earlier in the day.

"We lost a true hero yesterday but the work is left up to us," Warnock said.

He said Lewis would want "the good fight" to continue. Voter rights must be strengthened now so citizens living through this pandemic don't have to choose between "losing their vote and losing their life," Warnock said.