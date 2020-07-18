US
1940-2020

Remembering John Lewis

Remembering John Lewis

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt, Veronica Rocha and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 11:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2020
51 min ago

Pastor describes Lewis' final moments: There was "courage and dignity" even in his weakness

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Rev. Raphael G. Warnock delivers the eulogy for Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 23.
Rev. Raphael Warnock described his visit to Rep. John Lewis' bedside on CNN's New Day Saturday.

"I was his pastor but he was my mentor," Warnock said. "I received a call several days ago, from the family, asking that I make my way to the home and I was there at his bedside."

Warnock said he exchanged words with Lewis and told him how much he loved him. He said Lewis responded, "I love you too brother."

Even in his weakness, there was a deep sense of "resolve and strength, courage and dignity," Warnock said. 

"We lost a lot yesterday," Warnock said referring to the death of Lewis' friend and colleague C.T. Vivian earlier in the day. 

"We lost a true hero yesterday but the work is left up to us," Warnock said.

He said Lewis would want "the good fight" to continue. Voter rights must be strengthened now so citizens living through this pandemic don't have to choose between "losing their vote and losing their life," Warnock said.  

 

2 hr 5 min ago

Pelosi orders flags at Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Lewis

From CNN's Manu Raju

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis who died last night, Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted Saturday morning.

At this point, there has not been a similar order at the White House calling for the flags to be lowered. 

 

2 hr 41 min ago

New Jersey governor: "John Lewis was an activist, a statesman, and a leader"

The governors of New Jersey and New York paid tribute today to civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis who died after a battle with cancer.

“John Lewis was an activist, a statesman, and a leader," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy went on to say that Lewis "stirred the soul of America to live up to our greatest ideals of equality."

“His passing leaves a tremendous void at this time in our history, as we finally begin, with earnestness, to dismantle the legacies of systemic racism which John committed his entire life to undoing. But John also knew that the movement of which he was a part from the very beginning would outlast even him, and that the next generation would continue the struggle and carry on the cause," Murphy said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described Lewis "as the one of the greatest men this country has ever known."

"He was our conscience," Cuomo said in a statement.

"It's especially painful to lose Congressman Lewis at a moment when we need him most -- when division, fear, and anger are rampant and when we're trying to figure out how to rebuild our country better than we were before. He lived his life speaking for all of our better angels, and we will miss his singular voice," the New York governor said.

"But as we continue working to realize Congressman Lewis' 'beloved community,' I find comfort in knowing his legacy — of principle, faith, and the righteousness of good trouble — lives in the hearts and actions of the countless Americans who were inspired by him and loved him."

38 min ago

GOP Sen. Tim Scott says he's "deeply saddened by the passing of my good friend" John Lewis

From CNN's Alison Main

Sen. Tim Scott in May.
Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American Republican senator, tweeted Saturday morning that he is "deeply saddened" by the passing of his "good friend" Rep. John Lewis.

Scott said Lewis welcomed him to Congress with "open arms."

"He was a giant among men; his life and legacy will continue to serve as an example for the generations to come. I am encouraged by his courage, determination, and perseverance, characteristics that we can all try to emulate – especially in the wake of current events," Scott said.

Read his tweets:

42 min ago

Former President Jimmy Carter: All Americans owe Lewis "debt of gratitude"

From CNN's Kevin Bohn

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rep. John Lewis together at a campaign event in Columbus, Georgia, in 2014.
In a statement released on Saturday morning, former President Jimmy Carter said that John Lewis "made an indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just."

Read Carter's statement:

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the death of Congressman John Lewis. He made an indelible mark on history through his quest to make our nation more just.
John never shied away from what he called 'good trouble' to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights. Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love.
All Americans, regardless of race or religion, owe John Lewis a debt of gratitude. We send our condolences and prayers to his family and friends."
3 hr 24 min ago

International leaders and politicians pay tribute to Lewis

International leaders on Saturday took to social media to pay tribute to John Lewis and his legacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Saturday: "A lifetime of struggle for civil rights. A lifetime of getting into 'good trouble,' of fighting for a world that is more just. A true hero. Indeed, 'because of you, John.'" 

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said he learned of Lewis' death "With great sadness," calling the congressman "a hero and an inspiration to us all."

Meanwhile, UK Labour MP and shadow justice secretary David Lammy said Saturday: "So sad to hear about the death of congressman John Lewis. A titan in the struggle for civil rights, equality and freedom. The fight goes on, inspired by his fearless legacy and MLK dream."

3 hr 35 min ago

Jesse Jackson: Lewis is "what patriotism and courage look like"

Rev. Jesse Jackson has shared his reflections on Lewis' death, saying: "John Lewis is what patriotism and courage look like."

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter Saturday morning, the civil rights activist and clergyman said that in the 1960s "John became valedictorian of our class."

3 hr 49 min ago

Hollywood stars pay tribute to Lewis

Tributes are pouring in for Lewis from around the world.

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis thanked Lewis for his courage and commitment to change, saying "You did great with your time on this earth."

Samuel L. Jackson wrote of Lewis: "Sometimes it's Good to meet a Hero. I was blessed every time we met."

Director Ava DuVernay also praised Lewis for his "care and kindness," writing: "Will never forget what you taught me and what you challenged me to be. Better. Stronger. Bolder. Braver."

47 min ago

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

From CNN's Faith Karimi

Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial equality decades later.

John Robert Lewis died at age 80 after a battle with cancer. Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian died at age 95 of natural causes.

Both men were the epitome of "good trouble" -- Lewis' favorite saying and an approach to confronting injustices guided by his belief in nonviolence. They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront of the historic struggle for racial justices in the 1960s.

At the time, their bloody beatings during protests shocked the nation and galvanized support that led to key changes in the fight for equality. For their years of arrests, confrontations and unyielding demands for justice, they received the highest civilian honor from the nation's first Black President.

Read the full story here.