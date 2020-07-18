At least 21 states flying flags at half-staff for Lewis

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn spoke to CNN’s Ana Cabrera Saturday afternoon on the passing of John Lewis.

I was prepared for this," Clyburn said of his "personal friend" and colleague. "But nevertheless, it is something that gives you a strange emptiness. Knowing full well that I will return to Washington, I won't see him, and I will never get to sit with him again."

Clyburn responded to the President tweeting two sentences about the former congressman and civil rights icon, saying, "I would say, to the president, and I would say to the Majority Leader in the Senate, your deeds, let's do something, in John's honor. Your words will be empty without deeds."

Clyburn said the House should pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020 this week and send to the Senate.

If President Trump really wants to honor John Lewis, a genuine hero, a Black Lives Matter icon, and my personal friend, do it by signing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020," Clyburn said.

Clyburn said he would love to see the President rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Lewis. The bridge in Selma, Alabama, was where Lewis and other protesters were beaten in 1965 by Alabama state troopers as they attempted to march from Selma to Montgomery to protest the lack of voting rights for Black Americans. The event is known as "Bloody Sunday."

"I would love to see him rename that bridge, because you know it's named for a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and for them to rename that bridge, in John's honor, would be great," Clyburn said.