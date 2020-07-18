US
1940-2020

Remembering John Lewis

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, July 18, 2020
1 hr 8 min ago

Barack Obama: Lewis "will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon"

Former President Barack Obama said John Lewis will "continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon" in America's journey towards a more perfect union.

"He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example," he said in a statement following Lewis' passing.

Read Obama's full statement:

"America is a constant work in progress. What gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further — to speak out for what’s right, to challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world.

John Lewis — one of the original Freedom Riders, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the youngest speaker at the March on Washington, leader of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Member of Congress representing the people of Georgia for 33 years — not only assumed that responsibility, he made it his life’s work. He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example.

Considering his enormous impact on the history of this country, what always struck those who met John was his gentleness and humility. Born into modest means in the heart of the Jim Crow South, he understood that he was just one of a long line of heroes in the struggle for racial justice. Early on, he embraced the principles of nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience as the means to bring about real change in this country, understanding that such tactics had the power not only to change laws, but to change hearts and minds as well.

In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union.

I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him then that he was one of my heroes. Years later, when I was elected a U.S. Senator, I told him that I stood on his shoulders. When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made. And through all those years, he never stopped providing wisdom and encouragement to me and Michelle and our family. We will miss him dearly.

It’s fitting that the last time John and I shared a public forum was at a virtual town hall with a gathering of young activists who were helping to lead this summer’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Afterwards, I spoke to him privately, and he could not have been prouder of their efforts — of a new generation standing up for freedom and equality, a new generation intent on voting and protecting the right to vote, a new generation running for political office. I told him that all those young people — of every race, from every background and gender and sexual orientation — they were his children. They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it. They had understood through him what American citizenship requires, even if they had heard of his courage only through history books.

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise."

7 hr 41 min ago

Elizabeth Warren: Lewis was "the moral compass of our nation"

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called John Lewis a "true American hero" and "the moral compass of our nation" following the civil rights icon's death.

"May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity," she added. "Rest in power, John."

8 hr 3 min ago

He dressed up at Comic-Con. He preached to chickens. He's the John Lewis you don't know

From CNN's John Blake

Talk to anyone who has known John Lewis for any length of time and you'll eventually hear the story about him preaching to the chickens.

It goes something like this: Lewis was a shy black kid with a stutter who was determined to be a preacher while growing up in rural Alabama during the Jim Crow era. He'd practice his calling by going to the henhouse on his family's farm and delivering sermons to his captive flock.

Lewis -- whose family called him "Robert," his middle name -- grew so attached to his feathered congregation that he conducted chicken weddings, baptisms and even eulogized chicken funerals. When his chickens were unavailable for worship, he would corral his younger siblings and cousins and preach to them. They nicknamed him "Preacher."

The Georgia congressman, who died at the age of 80 on Friday, has told the chicken story so much that when a friend invited him to deliver some brief remarks at a reunion of civil rights leaders, he teased Lewis with a warning.

"We told him, 'Forget the chicken. We heard the chicken stories,'" says Larry Rubin, a former field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), who worked alongside Lewis. "'You only have five minutes. That chicken story takes 10 minutes.'"

Read the full story:

8 hr 21 min ago

Nancy Pelosi: Lewis was "one of the greatest heroes of American history"   

John Lewis is joined by Nancy Pelosi and US Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Crowley as Democrats sing a song outside the US Capitol in June 2016.
John Lewis is joined by Nancy Pelosi and US Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Crowley as Democrats sing a song outside the US Capitol in June 2016. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called John Lewis "one of the greatest heroes of American history" and "the conscience of the Congress" in a statement mourning his passing.

“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years," she wrote. 

“In the Congress, John Lewis was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol. All of us were humbled to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and are heartbroken by his passing. May his memory be an inspiration that moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make ‘good trouble, necessary trouble.'"

8 hr 37 min ago

Fast facts about John Lewis

Civil rights activist and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. is introduced before speaking at the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, on Aug. 23, 2013, at the Newseum in Washington.
Civil rights activist and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. is introduced before speaking at the unveiling of a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, on Aug. 23, 2013, at the Newseum in Washington. Charles Dharapak/AP

Here's a look at the life of US Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader.

Personal

Birth date: February 21, 1940

Birth place: Troy, Alabama

Birth name: John Robert Lewis

Father: Eddie Lewis, sharecropper

Mother: Willie Mae (Carter) Lewis

Marriage: Lillian Miles Lewis (December 21, 1968-December 31, 2012, her death)

Children: John Miles

Education: American Baptist Theological Seminary, B.A., 1961; Fisk University, B.A., 1967

Religion: Baptist

Others

Lewis' skull was fractured in 1965 during an attempted voting rights march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama.

By his own count, Lewis was arrested more than 40 times during his days of civil rights activis.

Timeline

1959-1960: Organizes student sit-in demonstrations in the Nashville area.

May 1961: Volunteers as a Freedom Rider, challenging bus and rail segregation laws. 

1963-1966: Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. 

August 28, 1963: Keynote speaker at the March on Washington.

March 7, 1965: Helps organize a voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery and is among 600 demonstrators attacked by police. This day becomes known as Bloody Sunday.

March 21-25, 1965: Joins over 3,000 demonstrators marching from Selma to Montgomery, this time under the protection of federal troops. The size of the group reaches 25,000 by the time they reach Montgomery.

1966: Co-founds the Southern Coordinating Committee to End the War in Vietnam.

1966-1967: Associate director of the Field Foundation.

1967-1970: Community organization director for the Southern Regional Council.

1970-1977: Director of the Voter Education Project.

1977-1980: Associate director of ACTION, a federal volunteer agency. Appointed by President Jimmy Carter.

1982-1986: Atlanta city council member.

1987-2020: Serves in the US House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th District.

1988: Lewis' memoir, "Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement," is published.

March 7, 2004: The John R. Lewis Monument is unveiled in Selma, Alabama, at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the events of Bloody Sunday.

April 27, 2009: Arrested outside the Embassy of Sudan, where he is protesting the obstruction of aid to refugees in Darfur.

February 15, 2011: President Barack Obama awards Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

August 2013: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book One." The graphic novel is the first of a planned trilogy, written by Lewis and Andrew Aydin, and illustrated by Nate Powell.

January 2015: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book Two."

June 22, 2016: Lewis leads a sit-in on the House floor to protest inaction on gun control and try to push a vote preventing people on the terrorist watch list from buying guns. The demonstration draws 170 lawmakers. After about 25 hours, Democrats decide to end the sit-in, but vow to continue when Congress returns for their next session.

August 2016: Top Shelf Productions publishes "March: Book Three."

January 13, 2017: In an interview with NBC News, Lewis says he does not view President-elect Donald Trump as a legitimate president due to evidence of Russian meddling during the run-up to the election. He says he will not attend the inauguration -- the second time he's boycotted an inauguration in protest. In 2001, he declined to attend the inauguration of George W. Bush, who won a close election after the Supreme Court halted a recount in Florida. Bush won the Electoral College even though Vice President Al Gore topped him in the popular vote.

January 14, 2017: Trump criticizes Lewis in a threaded tweet, "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!" Lewis responds with a statement encouraging donors to pledge money to the Democratic National Committee, adding: "Today, Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter. He said that I'm 'all talk' and 'no action.' I've been beaten bloody, tear-gassed, fighting for what's right for America. I've marched at Selma with Dr. King. Sometimes that's what it takes to move our country in the right direction."

July 28, 2018: Becomes ill while on a flight to Atlanta. Spends one night in hospital for undisclosed reasons and is released the next day with a "clean bill of health," according to his spokeswoman.

December 29, 2019: In a statement, Lewis announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

8 hr 59 min ago

Bill and Hilary Clinton: "We have lost a giant"

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have issued a tribute to John Lewis, saying: "We have lost a giant."

"John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together," the statement continued.
"From a small farm in Alabama, to life-risking service in the civil rights movement, to three decades in Congress, he was always 'walking with the wind,' steered by a moral compass that told him when to make good trouble and when to heal troubled waters. Always true to his word, his faith, and his principles, John Lewis became the conscience of the nation.
"Hillary and I loved John. We were blessed by his friendship, support, and wise counsel. We’ll miss him so much, but we’ll always be grateful to God for his long good life, and grateful that he lived to see a new generation of Americans take to the streets in search of his long sought 'beloved community.' 
"Our hearts go out to his son John-Miles and the entire Lewis family, his able loyal staff, and all who loved and admired him the world over."

9 hr 9 min ago

Martin Luther King III: "John Lewis was an American treasure"

Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, tweeted tonight on the passing of John Lewis:

"John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote. Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last."

9 hr 7 min ago

A statement from the family of John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Capitol on December 3, 2019.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Capitol on December 3, 2019. Tom Williams/AP

The family of John Lewis has issued a statement on his passing:

"It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed."
9 hr 2 min ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook: "John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world" 

Apple CEO Tim Cook called John Lewis an "American hero" in a tweet mourning his passing.

"John Lewis guided us toward a more righteous world. He marched in Selma, he marched on Washington—he marched for us all. His life's work shaped our history and his legacy inspires us to continue the march for racial equity and justice."