1940-2020

Remembering John Lewis

Live Updates

Remembering John Lewis

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt, Veronica Rocha and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 2:16 p.m. ET, July 18, 2020
13 min ago

Lewis' death renews calls to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

From CNN’s Nicky Robertson and Veronica Stracqualursi

Jeremy Moorhead/CNN
Jeremy Moorhead/CNN

The death of Rep. John Lewis on Friday has renewed calls to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, after the civil rights icon.

The push to rename the bridge comes amid a national conversation around monuments, names and symbols that celebrate the Confederacy and their place in America today. The bridge’s namesake, Edmund Pettus, was a Confederate general and leader of the Ku Klux Klan in Alabama.

At age 25, Lewis helped lead the 1965 march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who brutally beat them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull. The day became known as "Bloody Sunday" and galvanized Americans’ support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

An organization petitioning for the name change, “John Lewis Bridge Project,” said in part in a statement following Lewis’ death: “He dedicated his life to the pursuit of unconditional love and equality for all Americans. His legacy is our legacy, his story is our story.” The petition on Change.org had more than 400,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon. 

“John Lewis was alive long enough to hear us start this process, unfortunately he is no longer with us and won’t see us finish this. But we will finish this,” the project’s founder Michael Starr Hopkins said in an interview on MSNBC Saturday morning.

The movement also picked up steam on social media.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC formed by anti-Donald Trump Republicans, quoted a tweet from Preet Bharara that showed Lewis standing before the bridge, saying, “Abe stands with my friend Preet. Let’s honor this good man by renaming the bridge.”

 

26 min ago

Here's what Martin Luther King Jr.'s son says would be the "greatest tribute" for John Lewis

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Martin Luther King III said being engaged in elections is the “greatest tribute” that voters could give to Rep. John Lewis after his death.

“The greatest tribute that all of us could take is to be engaged and participate in this upcoming election and elections from now on. That would be what John Lewis would want us to do, to be engaged,” King told CNN’s Abby Phillip in an interview.

Lewis joined Martin Luther King Jr. to become a seminal figure in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. 

“John Lewis really became a giant through his examples that he set for all of us on whatever issue that he raised,” particularly around voting, King said. 

King also said that renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis was beaten on Bloody Sunday in 1965, in honor of him would be a “phenomenal tribute.”

Watch:

 

39 min ago

Flags to be flown at half-staff in Michigan and Ohio

The governors of Michigan and Ohio ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis who died Friday after a battle with cancer.

"In honor of the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis, I have ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio effective immediately until sunset this evening," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted Saturday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Lewis was “a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history.”

“Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time," she said in a statement.

1 hr 25 min ago

Watch Lewis discuss and read his comic book on the civil rights movement

From CNN's John Berman

In 1963, a 23-year-old John Lewis confidently and courageously addressed a crowd of nearly a quarter million people at the National Mall. More than 50 years later, in hopes of inspiring a new generation, the freedom fighter began sharing his stories from the frontlines of the movement through a graphic comic book trilogy called "March."

"In another day in another time, there were brave and courageous young people who followed the teaching of Ghandi, the teaching of Martin Luther King Jr. They literally put their bodies on the line," Lewis said. "So when I was beaten and left bloody and unconscious, and I thought I saw death and I was going to die, I never turned to hate."

The civil rights legend said he wanted to write the book to show that another generation of young people can also become leaders and change the world.

1 hr 37 min ago

Pence says Lewis' "decades of public service changed America forever"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence called Rep. John Lewis a “great man whose courage and decades of public service changed America forever.” 

“John Lewis will be remembered as a giant of the civil rights movement whose selflessness and conviction rendered our nation into a more perfect union and his example will inspire generations of Americans,” the statement reads.

Pence also discusses crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Lewis on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

"While John Lewis will be rightly remembered as an icon of the civil rights movement, for me he was also a colleague and a friend. Even when we differed, John was always unfailingly kind and my family and I will never forget the privilege of crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge at his side on the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday," he said.

1 hr 56 min ago

Connecticut governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Lewis

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed US and state flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff to commemorate the late Rep. John Lewis.

"On behalf of the State of Connecticut, I thank Congressman Lewis for the decades of service he gave to our nation, and the impact he made throughout the entire country in the ongoing effort to bring positive change in the face of injustice. He leaves behind a legacy that will forever inspire us in immeasurable ways. He is an icon and a hero, and his passing is a terrible loss for our country," Lamont said in a statement.

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district for more than three decades, was considered a moral conscience of Congress because of his belief in a nonviolent fight for civil rights.

CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.

2 hr 46 min ago

Politicians and former presidents honor John Lewis

Civil rights legend Rep. John Robert Lewis died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

Lewis, a Democrat, served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district for more than three decades.

World leaders, former US presidents, politicians and celebrities paid tribute to Lewis' life.

Here's what some of them have said:

  • Former President Barack Obama: "Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise."
  • Former President George W. Bush: “America can best honor John’s memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all."
  • Former President Bill Clinton: "John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America's unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation."
  • Former President Jimmy Carter: "John never shied away from what he called 'good trouble' to lead our nation on the path toward human and civil rights. Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love."
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress."
  • House Majority Whip James Clyburn: "The country lost a hero last night, the movement lost an icon, and I lost a personal friend."
  • The Rev. Jesse Jackson: "John Lewis is what patriotism and courage look like. He sacrificed and personifies a New Testament prophet."
  • French President Emmanuel Macron: "A lifetime of struggle for civil rights. A lifetime of getting into 'good trouble,' of fighting for a world that is more just. A true hero. Indeed, 'because of you, John.'" 
  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: "The most humble of heroes, the most brave of giants. @repjohnlewis loved unconditionally and called upon us all to be a better version of ourselves. He was my Congressman and my best example of true servant leadership. I am grateful for his life and the joy of having known him."
  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: "Congressman John Lewis was a Civil Rights hero, freedom fighter, devoted public servant, and beloved Georgian who changed our world in a profound way. #RIPJohnLewis."
  • Director Ava DuVernay: "Will never forget what you taught me and what you challenged me to be. Better. Stronger. Bolder. Braver."

2 hr 50 min ago

Trump orders flags be flown at half-staff in honor of John Lewis

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Trump has issued a proclamation ordering the flag at the White House and other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff for the rest of today in honor of John Lewis.

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions through July 18, 2020,” the proclamation reads.

Outside of that first sentence, there is no statement from the President about the life and service of Lewis.

2 hr 58 min ago

"America has lost not only a man of history, but a man for our season," GOP senator says

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, tweeted Saturday on the death of Rep. John Lewis calling the civil rights icon “a man of history” and a “man for our season.”

O how we need such men of unwavering principle, unassailable character, penetrating purpose, and heartfelt compassion,” Romney tweeted.