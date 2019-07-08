Jeffrey Epstein charged with running sex trafficking ring
Federal prosecutors want to seize NYC home where Epstein allegedly had sex with victims
Federal prosecutors want to seize Epstein's Manhattan mansion, according to the indictment that was unsealed Monday.
The indictment states that Epstein "shall forfeit" any property that was "used to commit or facilitate" crimes laid out in the indictment. The court documents specifically reference Epstein's Upper East Side home in the forfeiture allegations.
From the indictment:
According to the newly unsealed indictment, Epstein allegedly paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach.
The indictment says Epstein would sometimes personally reach out to girls to schedule appointments at his residence in New York, and other times he directed his employees to talk to girls to arrange the sexual encounters.
Epstein knew some girls were underage because they told him, indictment says
Jeffrey Epstein knew some of the girls were underage, according to court filings, in part because some of the girls told him their age.
The indictment also implicates some of Epstein's employees — one of whom, referred to only as "Employee-1" — called girls who had previously been lured into encounters with Epstein to arrange future visits to his New York residence.
When Epstein would travel by private jet from New York to Palm Beach, an employee or associate would "ensure that minor victims were available for encounters upon his arrival in Florida," according to the indictment.
Girls recruited to give Epstein "massages" were instructed to be nude, indictment alleges
Jeffrey Epstein paid young girls hundreds of dollars to give him nude or partially nude "massages," according to an indictment.
The document alleges that during the massage, Epstein would escalate the encounter to "include one or more sex acts."
"Epstein typically would also masturbate during these sexualized encounters, ask victims to touch him while he masturbated, and touch victims' genitals with his hands or with sex toys," the indictment alleges.
Epstein is charged with operating a sex trafficking ring and expected to appear in court Monday.
Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment Monday charging billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls, allegations that have circulated around the politically connected businessman for years.
According to the indictment, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein ran a trafficking enterprise in which he paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach, worked with employees and associates who would lure the girls to his residences and paid some of his victims to recruit other girls for him to abuse.
“In this way, Epstein created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit, often on a daily basis,” the US Attorney’s office said in a press release.
Epstein, who was arrested Saturday, is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Monday. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.
How Jeffrey Epstein is tied to President Trump's labor secretary
In November, the Miami Herald reported that when Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was a US attorney in Florida, he gave Jeffery Epstein the "deal of a lifetime."
In a sweeping review of the politically connected billionaire's case, the Herald explained how Acosta had made an agreement with Epstein to avoid major repercussions for the hedge fund manager, even though a federal investigation had identified 36 underage victims.
The report said Acosta had brokered a deal with one of Epstein's attorneys, where he pleaded in 2008 to two state prostitution charges, ultimately serving only 13 months and avoiding a federal trial. He also registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to the victims identified by the FBI.
The agreement, the Herald said, "essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe" and further granted immunity to "any potential co-conspirators" in the case.
Acosta told CNN in February that he welcomed an investigation by Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility into his handling of Epstein's plea agreement.
Acosta also denied any wrongdoing.
Two months earlier, Epstein settled a separate lawsuit that could have allowed for several of his accusers to tell their stories in open court.