Federal prosecutors want to seize Epstein's Manhattan mansion, according to the indictment that was unsealed Monday.

The indictment states that Epstein "shall forfeit" any property that was "used to commit or facilitate" crimes laid out in the indictment. The court documents specifically reference Epstein's Upper East Side home in the forfeiture allegations.

From the indictment:

According to the newly unsealed indictment, Epstein allegedly paid hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach.

The indictment says Epstein would sometimes personally reach out to girls to schedule appointments at his residence in New York, and other times he directed his employees to talk to girls to arrange the sexual encounters.