Missing teen Jayme Closs found aliveBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
How the search for Jayme unfolded
From CNN's Faith Karimi
After 87 days of questions, numerous searches and thousands of tips, missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive.
Here's a timeline of her disappearance and the massive search to find her:
- October 15: Authorities are called to the Closs home in Barron, Wisconsin, 90 miles east of Minneapolis. There, they find Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead — but the teen is missing.
- October 22: A week after Jayme's disappearance, a local sheriff seeks 2,000 volunteers to help search for her, the equivalent of two-thirds of the population of Barron.
- October 24: The FBI offers $25,000 for information leading to Jayme's location.
- October 27: Jayme's parents are laid to rest in a funeral attended by loved ones and strangers.
- October 28: Wisconsin investigators see via motion-activated cameras a man in a skull cap break into Jayme's home through a patio door, according to a criminal complaint. The man is identified as Kyle Jaenke, 32.
- October 30: Jaenke is charged with breaking into the home and stealing girls' underwear and other clothing, but he's cleared of involvement in her disappearance.
- November 17: Wisconsin authorities urge hunters to be on the lookout for clues on the missing teen. Deputies said they've not given up on finding the teen, and the cases remains a top priority for them.
- December 4: The Barron County Clerk of Courts' Office dedicates its Christmas tree to Jayme.
- January 10: Jayme is found alive.
She was missing for 87 days after her parents were killed in their home
From CNN's Sheena Jones and Nicole Chavez
Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who vanished in October after her parents were found dead in their northwestern Wisconsin home, was found alive Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.
She was found in Gordon, Wisconsin, a town about 66 miles north of where Jayme was last seen, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
A suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes after authorities found Jayme, the sheriff's office said.
Jayme vanished October 15, and her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found fatally shot in their home near Barron, a town of 3,300 people in northwestern Wisconsin.