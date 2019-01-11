Here is a photo of the suspect

Diane Tremblay, the administrator for Wisconsin's Barron County School District, thanked law enforcement as well as the businesses and families that came together during the search for Jayme Closs.

"Most importantly, we want to thank Jayme for being so courageous and for achieving an opportunity to find her way back to us," she said.

She added: "What an extraordinary young lady."

"Jayme we missed you, and we are so grateful you are home," Tremblay said.

