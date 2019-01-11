Missing teen Jayme Closs found aliveBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
What Jayme Closs told the woman who found her
Jeanne Nutter, the woman who found Jayme Closs while walking her dog yesterday in Gordon, WI, says the 13-year-old approached her and said, "I’m lost, and I don’t know where I am, and I need help."
Nutter says Jayme “wasn’t dressed for the weather," was out without a coat or gloves, and “when she told me who she was, I figured she must have left in a hurry."
Nutter lives South of Eau Claire, WI. She and her husband have a cabin in the area where Jayme was held captive by suspect Jake Patterson. Yesterday was the first day of her visit, and she was taking her dog Henry for a walk when she came upon Jayme, who had just escaped.
“I just held onto her and I said we’re going to find somebody who’s home, we’re going to call the police. You’re going to be ok you’re going to be safe, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be fine.”
Nutter took Jayme to the home of Kristin and Peter Kasinkas, where she was later met by authorities.
What we know about the suspect
Here's what authorities revealed today about the man who was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in the Closs case:
- His name is Jake Thomas Patterson.
- He is 21 years old.
- Patterson is unemployed.
- It appears he had no previous contact with Jayme Closs or her family.
- Patterson had planned his actions, and Jayme was his only target.
- He had "zero" criminal history with state and local authorities.
- He held Jayme in a home in a "remote" area.
- Patterson has a connection with Barron County, Wisconsin.
Jayme was kept in a "home in a remote area"
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme Closs was kept in a "home in a remote area" of Douglas County, Wisconsin.
"There isn't a lot of houses in that area," he said.
The sheriff added that the suspect concealed her while she was in the home.
Fitzgerald did not give more details about the dwelling.
Police trying to figure out how Jayme became the target
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed that Jayme Closs was the suspect's target, and authorities are now trying to figure out why.
They do not believe the suspect, who has no criminal history, had contact with Closs and her family. However, they believe he had planned his actions.
"Jayme was taken against her will and escaped from the residence at which she was being held in. We also don’t believe at this time the suspect had any contact with the family. We do believe that Jayme was the only target," Fitzgerald said.
"I can tell you that the subject planned his actions and took many proactive steps to hide his identity from law enforcement and the general public," he added.
The sheriff also said it is still unclear who made the 911 call.
Here is a photo of the suspect
The suspect in the abduction of Jayme Closs has been identified as Jake Thomas Patterson. He is 21.
He had did not have a criminal history with local or state agencies.
School official: "What an extraordinary young lady"
Diane Tremblay, the administrator for Wisconsin's Barron County School District, thanked law enforcement as well as the businesses and families that came together during the search for Jayme Closs.
"Most importantly, we want to thank Jayme for being so courageous and for achieving an opportunity to find her way back to us," she said.
She added: "What an extraordinary young lady."
"Jayme we missed you, and we are so grateful you are home," Tremblay said.
Sheriff: We believe Jayme was the "only target"
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme Closs escaped from a home where she was being held and was able to find help yesterday.
Police do not believe that the suspect had "any contact with the family."
"We do believe Jayme was the only target," he said.
Fitzgerald added: "I can tell you that the subject planned his actions and took many proactive steps to hide his identity from law enforcement and the general public."
21-year-old suspect charged with murder and kidnapping
The suspect, who was arrested shortly after Jayme Closs was found yesterday, has been identified as Jake Thomas Patterson.
He is 21 years old and is from Gordon, Wisconsin.
Police pulled him over after Closs described his vehicle.
He is currently being held on two counts of first degree intentional homicide for the murder of Closs's parents and one count of kidnapping.
Sheriff: "Jayme is safe"
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is speaking at a news conference giving an update on Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who was found alive yesterday.
"For 88 days I have said we would work tirelessly to bring Jayme Closs home. We have done just that," he announced.
"Jayme is safe," he added.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was looked over and examined and was held overnight for observation.
