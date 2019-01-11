What Jayme Closs told the woman who found her

Jeanne Nutter, the woman who found Jayme Closs while walking her dog yesterday in Gordon, WI, says the 13-year-old approached her and said, "I’m lost, and I don’t know where I am, and I need help."

Nutter says Jayme “wasn’t dressed for the weather," was out without a coat or gloves, and “when she told me who she was, I figured she must have left in a hurry."

“When she got near me and I could see who she was, she told me, 'I’m Jayme.'"

Nutter lives South of Eau Claire, WI. She and her husband have a cabin in the area where Jayme was held captive by suspect Jake Patterson. Yesterday was the first day of her visit, and she was taking her dog Henry for a walk when she came upon Jayme, who had just escaped.

“I just held onto her and I said we’re going to find somebody who’s home, we’re going to call the police. You’re going to be ok you’re going to be safe, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be fine.”

Nutter took Jayme to the home of Kristin and Peter Kasinkas, where she was later met by authorities.