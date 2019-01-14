Suspect in Jayme Closs case appears in courtBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
He confessed to killing Jayme Closs' parents, complaint says
Jake Thomas Patterson confessed to killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme Closs, according to a criminal complaint released Monday by the Barron County District Attorney.
The complaint said that Patterson, 21, first spotted Jayme while on the way home from work when he was stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on the bus.
Patterson told police he had no idea who Jayme was, but "the defendant states, when he saw (Jayme) he knew that was the girl he was going to take."
The startling criminal complaint comes on the same day that Patterson will make his first court appearance in Barron County to face charges of intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary.
Man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs will appear in court
Jake Thomas Patterson is scheduled to appear in court today where he is expected to be formally charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.
Investigators believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was at the home when her parents were killed, and that Patterson abducted her from there, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Patterson had been keeping Jayme against her will at his home, 70 miles to the north of Barron, outside the rural community of Gordon, Fitzgerald said.