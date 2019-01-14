Jake Thomas Patterson confessed to killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme Closs, according to a criminal complaint released Monday by the Barron County District Attorney.

The complaint said that Patterson, 21, first spotted Jayme while on the way home from work when he was stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on the bus.

Patterson told police he had no idea who Jayme was, but "the defendant states, when he saw (Jayme) he knew that was the girl he was going to take."

The startling criminal complaint comes on the same day that Patterson will make his first court appearance in Barron County to face charges of intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary.