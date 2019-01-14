In his confession to police, Jake Thomas Patterson explained how he took a number of steps to carry out his plan and conceal his identity.

For one, he stole a pair of license plates and put them onto his vehicle because he did not want his own plates to be spotted. He also disconnected the vehicle's dome light so that he would not be visible when he opened the door, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition, Patterson wiped down the shotgun wearing gloves so there would be no fingerprints on them. He shaved his face and his head hair prior to the kidnapping so that he would not leave any DNA evidence at the scene, the complaint states.

He thought he had gotten away with it, too, he told police — until he arrived home on Thursday to see that Jayme was not under his bed, and that her footprints were outside. He got into his car and drove around looking for her, and when he returned home he was met by police.

"The defendant stated it was at that point that he knew he was caught," the complaint says.

Jayme, who was reported missing October 15, was discovered Thursday afternoon by a vacationer walking her dog in Gordon, Wisconsin, authorities said.