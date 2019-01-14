Jake Thomas Patterson's bail set at $5 million

Jake Thomas Patterson was ordered to be held on $5 million bail Monday afternoon in connection with the killing of James and Denise Closs and the kidnapping of their daughter, 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The state argued that Patterson was a "flight risk, a danger to the public."

Patterson, who was outfitted in an orange prison outfit, appeared appeared in court via video teleconference today and kept his hands folded in his lap at the beginning of the arraignment. When all counts were read against him, Patterson looked straight ahead, at one point looking down and putting his hand to his mouth and at times pursing his lips and slowly opening his mouth.

Patterson was arraigned on four charges: one count of kidnapping, two counts of 1st degree intentional homicide and one count of armed burglary.

Judge James C. Babler ordered a DNA sample be collected from Patterson due to the nature of the charges.

"Mr. Patterson has no ties to Barron County. The allegations are that he worked at the Saputo cheese factory for two days. The only reason other than that was to kidnap Jayme," the prosecutor said.

He is due to return to court on Feb. 6.