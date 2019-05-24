Jayme Closs' kidnapper to be sentenced
Closs' family is expected to speak during the sentencing
Jayme Closs' relatives will spend a few hours facing her kidnapper today in a Barron County court in northern Wisconsin.
Several Closs family members are expected to give statements, talking about how Jake Patterson's crimes affected them, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
What happened: Patterson, authorities say, shot and killed James and Denise Closs early October 15 at their home outside Barron with the intent of kidnapping their only daughter, whom he'd noticed by chance just days earlier at a bus stop.
Authorities say he held Jayme captive in his cabin some 65 miles to the north until January 10, when the middle-schooler escaped and flagged down a woman walking a dog.
She is now living with an aunt and uncle, and has only recently appeared at public events celebrating her.
Jayme Closs' kidnapper will be sentenced today
Jake Patterson, the man who admitted to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will be sentenced today.
Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of intentional homicide and a count of kidnapping. Each intentional homicide count carries a sentence of up to life in prison; kidnapping carries a term of up to 40 years.
Here's what you need to know about the case:
- The kidnapping: Patterson decided he wanted to kidnap Jayme in October, after he saw her for the first time while she got onto a school bus, a criminal complaint released by prosecutors says. On October 15, he drove to the family's home and fatally shot Jayme's parents. He then dragged Jayme out to the trunk of his car and drove away.
- She was held for three months: Patterson drove Jayme to his cabin two counties to the north, near the remote and heavily forested town of Gordon. For three months, police and volunteers across northern Wisconsin searched for her, and detectives chased thousands of tips.
- How Jayme escaped: On January 10, the unemployed Patterson told Jayme he was leaving for a few hours. That's when she decided to escape. She unlocked the front door and stepped out onto a snowy property, wearing only pajamas and her captor's sneakers. A woman walking her dog saw the girl, who said she needed help. The woman, recognizing Jayme from news accounts of her disappearance, hustled her to the nearest home, where they called 911.
- Patterson's arrest: He returned to the area and was arrested shortly afterward. Prosecutors said he confessed in detail during an interview after his arrest.