Jayme Closs' relatives will spend a few hours facing her kidnapper today in a Barron County court in northern Wisconsin.

Several Closs family members are expected to give statements, talking about how Jake Patterson's crimes affected them, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

What happened: Patterson, authorities say, shot and killed James and Denise Closs early October 15 at their home outside Barron with the intent of kidnapping their only daughter, whom he'd noticed by chance just days earlier at a bus stop.

Authorities say he held Jayme captive in his cabin some 65 miles to the north until January 10, when the middle-schooler escaped and flagged down a woman walking a dog.

She is now living with an aunt and uncle, and has only recently appeared at public events celebrating her.