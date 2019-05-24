Jayme Closs' kidnapper to be sentenced
Prosecutor: Patterson is a "cold-blooded killer"
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright described Jake Patterson as a "cold-blooded killer" as he detailed Jayme Closs' kidnapping and the murder of her parents.
"Mr. Patterson is a cold-blooded killer who traumatized a 13-year-old girl for 88 days," the prosecutor said. "He brutally murdered James and Denise because they stood in the way of his getting away with kidnapping the girl he saw getting on a school bus. A girl whose name he didn't even know when he kidnapped her."
Patterson repeatedly shook his head no as Wright spoke about the crimes.
Wright went on to say Patterson was "extremely dangerous."
Prosecutors played 911 audio and showed photos of the bathroom door Patterson broke down
At today's sentencing hearing for Jake Patterson, lawyers described the night he broke into the Closs family home, killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.
Photos of the bathroom door Patterson broke down to get to Denise and Jayme Closs were displayed in court.
According to prosecutors and previous complaints, Patterson first killed James Closs as Jayme and her mother hid in a bathroom. As her mother called 911 from their hiding place, Patterson broke down the bathroom door.
Audio of that call was played in court today, depicting the chaotic moments and garbled screams.
Previously, Patterson told investigators Jayme's mother had her arms wrapped around her daughter in a bear hug on the floor of the bathtub, the complaint said.
Here's a photo of the broken door:
Jayme Closs on her kidnapper: "He thought that he could own me but he was wrong"
Jayme Closs, in her written statement to the judge, described how she reclaimed her freedom from the man who took it for 88 horrifying days.
"There are some things that Jake Patterson can't take from me. He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong. I was smarter," said attorney Chris Gramstrup, who read Jayme's statement on her behalf.
She then explained how she outsmarted him.
"I feel like what he did is what a coward would do," the 13-year-old wrote.
Jayme's statement: "Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I love away from me"
Attorney Chris Gramstrup just read an emotional statement that was written by Jayme Closs.
Here's a portion of her statement:
He took them away from me forever. I felt safe in my home and I love my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that, too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory.
I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I used to love to go out with my friends. I love to go to school. I love to dance. He took all of those things away from me, too. It's too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do. But I can't because he took them away from me."
Listen:
Closs family member: Killer can still talk to his loved ones. We can't.
Jeff Closs asked the judge to "do the right thing" and sentence Jake Patterson to a hefty sentence for killing James and Denise Closs and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme.
Through tears, Jeff said James Closs was "as tough as they come" and would have found a way to defend his family if he had the chance.
“If he could have got his hands on him, would have been different," he said.
Closs said that even in prison Patterson will get to speak to his loved ones — something James Closs can no longer do.
“I wonder how often he gets to talk to his family. We don’t get to talk to him at all — ever again. And we have to live with that," he said.
Jayme Closs' cousin to Patterson: "I hope you live the rest of your life dealing with the pain you’ve put my family through"
Lindsey Smith, the niece of James and Denise Closs, called Jake Patterson an "extremely terrible person" in her statement to the judge.
Patterson pleaded guilty to killing the Closses before kidnapping their daughter, Jayme.
Like all the family members who spoke before her at the hearing, Smith asked the judge to give Patterson the maximum sentence.
She added: "I hope you live the rest of your life dealing with the pain you’ve put my family through."
Jayme's aunt speaks to defendant: My niece "lost everything"
Six families want to speak during today's sentencing, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright told a judge.
Jayme Closs' aunt Sue Allard was the first family member to speak and opened her remarks by talking directly to the defendant Jake Patterson.
Allard described the phone call she received notifying her about the death of Jayme's parents as well as her niece's kidnapping.
"I fell to the ground and screamed. I was hoping I was just waking up from a nightmare, but later to realize, it was one I lived for 88 days," she said.
She continued: "Jayme lost everything. She must start over, but she has her loving family behind her.”
She asked the judge to give Patterson the maximum sentence.