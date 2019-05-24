Attorney Chris Gramstrup just read an emotional statement that was written by Jayme Closs.

Here's a portion of her statement:

"Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I love away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad. I love my mom and dad very much, and they love me very much. They did all they could to make me happy and protect me.

He took them away from me forever. I felt safe in my home and I love my room and all of my belongings. He took all of that, too. I don't want to even see my home or my stuff because of the memory of that night. My parents and my home were the most important things in my life. He took them away from in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory.

I have to have an alarm in the house now just so I can sleep. I used to love to go out with my friends. I love to go to school. I love to dance. He took all of those things away from me, too. It's too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do. But I can't because he took them away from me."