The first photos from the Webb telescope come after decades of work

Artist conception of the James Webb Space Telescope. (Adriana Manrique Gutierrez/CIL/GSFC/NASA)

We're about to have an entirely new perspective on the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope will release the rest of its first high-resolution color images on Tuesday. "We're only beginning to understand what Webb can and will do," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during a news conference in June.

"It's going to explore objects in the solar system and atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars, giving us clues as to whether potentially their atmospheres are similar to our own."

The space observatory, which launched in December, will be able to peer inside the atmospheres of exoplanets and observe some of the first galaxies created after the universe began by observing them through infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye.

Webb began taking its first images a couple of weeks ago. The first packet of color images will be the result of 120 hours of observation, which is about five days' worth of data.

The initial goal for the telescope was to see the first stars and galaxies of the universe, essentially watching "the universe turn the lights on for the first time," said Eric Smith, Webb program scientist and NASA Astrophysics Division chief scientist.

What they will show: Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said each image "will reveal different aspects of the universe in unprecedented detail and sensitivity." The images shared Tuesday will focus on four cosmic targets: the Carina Nebula, WASP-96b, the Southern Ring Nebula and Stephan's Quintet.

They will show how galaxies interact and grow and how the collisions between galaxies drive star formation, as well as examples of the violent life cycle of stars. And we can expect to see the first spectrum of an exoplanet, or how wavelengths of light and different colors reveal characteristics of other worlds.

The first release will highlight Webb's science capabilities as well as the ability of its massive golden mirror and science instruments to produce spectacular images.