Parents of Michigan school shooter to be sentenced

By Antoinette Radford and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Published 8:09 AM ET, Tue April 9, 2024
1 min ago

What the Crumbley verdicts could mean for parents

From CNN's Dalia Faheid and Eric Levenson

The verdicts in the Crumbley parents’ cases – based on allegations of negligence and foreseeability – likely will be used by prosecutors in other cases, according to CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson.

“If you are a parent and you’re careless because you get your child a weapon – and not only do you get your child a weapon, but you fail to secure that weapon – and you have or should have some sense of your child’s mental health maladies and you do nothing to really oversee it or to act in a way that is appropriate in a way that protects the public, then you could be accountable,” he said last month.

Still, the cases against the Crumbleys reflected parental negligence far outside the norm, prosecuting attorney Karen McDonald told jurors in the latter trial.

Indeed, the elder Crumbleys’ cases were so uncommon that their impact will likely be limited, Frank Vandervort, clinical professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School, said before the trials in January.

“I don’t anticipate there’s going to be a lot of this kind of thing filed; I think this is a pretty unique case,” he said.

Even so, James and Jennifer Crumbley’s guilty verdicts could set an important precedent for who besides the shooter can be held responsible for a mass shooting though such cases remain uncommon, experts said.

3 min ago

Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison for 2021 Oxford High School shooting

From CNN's Ray Sanchez, Nicki Brown and Aditi Sangal

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys in court on December 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Michigan.
Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys in court on December 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/AP

Teenager Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023 for gunning down four classmates and wounding six others and a teacher at Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021.

Dismissing last-minute defense pleas that Crumbley’s life is salvageable, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe noted that the “defendant in his own words” told the court “this is nobody’s fault but his own.”

Rowe said victim Justin Shilling, 17, was shot at point-blank range after being told by Crumbley to get on his knees. Hana St. Juliana, 14, was shot a second time after she was down, he said, “to finish the job by shooting her again.”

“That is an execution. That is torture. He shot most people multiple times. And, as he wrote, he did this for notoriety. And he wanted to go down … as the biggest school shooter in Michigan history.”

Before sentencing, Crumbley told the judge: “I am a really bad person. I have done terrible things that no one should ever do.” Whatever the sentence handed down, he added, “I do plan to be better.”

Crumbley became the first minor to receive an original sentence of life without the possibility of parole following a 2012 US Supreme Court ruling that found sentencing a child to life without parole is excessive for all but the rare offender, according to court documents in the case. He was 15 when he committed the attack.

