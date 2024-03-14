US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 7:51 PM ET, Thu March 14, 2024
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

Crumbley verdict could set a legal precedent for other jurisdictions, CNN analyst says

James Crumbley exits the courtroom in handcuffs on March 14.
James Crumbley exits the courtroom in handcuffs on March 14. Pool/WXYZ

The conviction of James Crumbley, the father of a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, is what CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson called "tremendously significant in so many ways."

He said Crumbley's guilty conviction of involuntary manslaughter could set a precedent for other courts across the country to hold the parents of shooters accountable in their jurisdictions as well.

"From a big picture perspective, it's not a surprising verdict but I think it's a verdict that nowadays is going to be used as a tool by prosecutors and very effectively I would think in order to deter this type of conduct moving forward," Jackson told CNN's Erin Burnett.
16 min ago

Families of shooting victims were in tears as verdict was read

From CNN's Aaron Pellish and Lauren del Valle

The families of the students killed during a mass shooting at Oxford High School were crying in the courtroom as the father of the shooter was convicted Thursday of involuntary manslaughter.

A jury found James Crumbley, the father of shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty on all four counts — one for each of the four students his son murdered.

Some of those families, including the parents of Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling, hugged the lead prosecutor after the verdict.

18 min ago

James Crumbley will be sentenced on April 9, the same day as Jennifer Crumbley

From CNN's Aaron Pellish and Lauren del Valle

James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, was found guilty Thursday on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. His sentencing is set for April 9, the judge said in court.

Jennifer Crumbley, his wife who was also found guilty of the same charges last month, will be sentenced on that same date and time.

James was shackled and escorted out of the courtroom after the verdict was read and affirmed by each juror. 

26 min ago

Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter  

From CNN's Eric Levenson

James Crumbley listens to the verdict being read on March 14.
James Crumbley listens to the verdict being read on March 14. Pool/WXYZ

James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a trial that comes a month after the shooter’s mother was convicted of the same charges. 

James Crumbley was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a charge that carries a maximum punishment of up to 15 years in prison, which would run concurrently.

The cases against the shooter’s parents stood as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting. 

The judge confirmed in court that a gag order imposed on attorneys will be lifted.

This post was updated with the judge's ruling on a gag order.

39 min ago

Parents have been charged for shootings by their kids before — but the Crumbley cases are unprecedented

From CNN's Eric Levenson

A jury has reached a verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, and we're waiting for their verdict to be read in court. A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of manslaughter after her son killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021.

There have been several other cases before in which parents were charged for shootings carried out by their children, though not one in a school mass shooting.

For example, the father of the July 4 mass shooter in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, was accused of wrongdoing for signing his son’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card months after his son displayed concerning behavior. The father, Robert Crimo Jr., ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct charges and agreed to serve 60 days in jail.

In a similar vein, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at a Virginia school last year faced charges. The boy’s mother ultimately pleaded guilty to a state child neglect charge and felony charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and making a false statement while purchasing a firearm.

But, the level of severity in the case of shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents is different. In a written opinion filed last March, a panel of judges for the state’s appellate court acknowledged the possible precedent-setting nature of these cases but called the situation unique and unusual.

Joey Jackson, a CNN legal analyst, said the prosecution’s broad goal in bringing these cases was to deter other parents.

52 min ago

JUST IN: Verdict reached in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter's father

From CNN's Eric Levenson

A jury has reached a verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, in a trial that comes a month after the shooter’s mother was convicted of the same charges. 

He faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

The jury of 12 had to be unanimous in their decision. The verdict will be read in court shortly.   

45 min ago

James Crumbley's son and wife have already been convicted

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle

James Crumbley is on trial after his wife and son have already been convicted.

Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who killed four students at an Oxford, Michigan, high school in 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

He did not testify in this trial, as his attorneys said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty in February of all four counts of involuntary manslaughter in a novel legal case that stood as a test of the limits of who’s responsible for a school shooting. She faces up to 15 years in prison, and her sentencing hearing was set for April 9.

She has been behind bars since her arrest in a Detroit warehouse days after the shooting.

43 min ago

Why prosecutors brought charges against Ethan Crumbley's parents

From CNN's Eric Levenson

In bringing manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley, prosecutors alleged the gunman’s parents are also responsible for the students’ deaths – a novel and unusual legal theory.

This is what the prosecution said during the trial of Ethan Crumbley's mother:

“Jennifer Crumbley didn’t pull the trigger that day, but she is responsible for those deaths,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said in the trial's opening statements.

In particular, prosecutors accuse the gunman’s parents of disregarding the risks when they bought a gun for their son four days before the shooting, even though he was struggling with his mental health and contemplating violence. They also say the parents did not mention the gun to school officials in a meeting to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings just hours before the fatal shooting.

37 min ago

What happened during James Crumbley's trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Lauren del Valle

James Crumbley exits the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan, while the jury begins deliberations in his manslaughter trial on March 13.
James Crumbley exits the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan, while the jury begins deliberations in his manslaughter trial on March 13. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

In closing arguments of James Crumbley’s manslaughter trial Wednesday, prosecutors argued he was responsible for his son’s mass shooting at his Michigan high school because he was “grossly negligent,” while the defense said the prosecution’s case lacked needed evidence.

  • What the prosecution argued: Crumbley bought a SIG Sauer 9mm gun for his son, failed to properly secure it, ignored his son’s spiraling mental health and did not take “reasonable care” to prevent foreseeable danger, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald said. Earlier Wednesday, the prosecution rested its case after calling 15 witnesses in the past week. “James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did,” she said in closing arguments. “James Crumbley is on trial for what he did and what he didn’t do.”
  • What the defense argued: Defense attorney Mariell Lehman said the prosecution’s case was based on “assumptions and hindsight” and asserted Crumbley simply didn’t know about his son’s issues or plans. “You heard no testimony and you saw no evidence that James had any knowledge that his son was a danger to anyone,” she said. The defense called one witness, James Crumbley’s sister Karen, who testified that she had spent several days with the Crumbley family in April and June 2021 and did not notice anything concerning. The defense then rested its case. James Crumbley did not testify.
  • What happened to Crumbley's son? Ethan Crumbley, then 15, shot and killed four students and wound six students and a teacher at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other related charges. He did not testify in either of his parents’ trials, as his attorneys said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence.
  • And where is Crumbley's wife? Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Her sentencing is set for April 9.