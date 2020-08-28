Harris says she believes officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged
From CNN’s Daniella Diaz
In an interview with NBC that aired on the Today Show, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she believes that in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, “based on what I've seen, it seems that the officer should be charged.”
“Everyone should be afforded due process. I agree with that completely. But here's the thing. In America we know these cases keep happening. And we have had too many black men in America who have been the subject of this kind of conduct. And it's got to stop," she added.
2 min ago
Activists will gather for another March on Washington today
From CNN's Harmeet Kaur
As protests continue in Wisconsin and around the country following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, more activists are gathering in DC today for another March on Washington.
Martin Luther King III was five years old when his father stood before a quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke the words "I have a dream."
So King will be in the nation's capital on Friday, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton and tens of thousands of other expected attendees, for another March on Washington.
The march will be a commemoration of a seminal moment in US history. It will also be also a commitment to continuing many of the same fights: ending police violence, dismantling systemic racism and ensuring access to the ballot box.
"Dad would be very proud that people are coming together to stand up against injustice," King told CNN. "But certainly very sad that we're still attempting to get justice."
Jacob Blake is in pain and handcuffed to a hospital bed, his father says
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota that his son is "fighting for his life."
Mr. Blake said his son is sedated and medicated because "he's in so much pain."
Blake became emotional when describing his visit to see his son in the hospital two days ago.
"His eyes were squinting when I walked into the room and I thought they were squinting because he was in pain. But when I got to his side, he grabbed my hands and began to weep and he told me that he was hallucinating and then he said I love you, Daddy, Daddy, I love you," he said.
Blake says his son's leg is handcuffed to the bed, despite the fact that he is paralyzed. Family attorney Ben Crump said there is no reason for that, and "it follows the pattern of deliberate indifference, and excessive force."
Blake has not discussed the shooting incident or what led up to it with his son. "I don't want to know anything right now," said Blake Sr.