NBA player Chris Paul: "We are just tired of seeing the same thing over and over again"

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder during a game against the Houston Rockets during the 2020 NBA Playoffs on August 24, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement/Pool/Getty Images

Chris Paul, the players union president and Oklahoma City Thunder guard, opened up about the raw stress the NBA players have been feeling and reasons for demanding tangible social justice action plans going forward.

Paul fought back tears while describing the pride and strain the players were feeling within the group.

“What we are doing in our league is huge…see real change, real action because guys are tired. I mean tired. When I say tired, we are not physically tired. We are just tired of seeing the same thing over and over again…everybody expects us to be ok just because we get paid great money. You know, we’re human. We have real feelings. And I’m glad that we got the chance to get in a room together to talk with one another and not just cross paths and say, ‘Good luck in your game today,’” he said.

Paul made it clear the players are passionate about empowering and facilitating efforts for people to vote in the upcoming elections and beyond. Paul revealed players had called upon state officials while not playing NBA games these past two days.

“One of the biggest things the guys talked about in our meetings, and it was great that we got a chance to get together and discuss these things, is voting. Voting is something that everyone in the room was very passionate about. We got a chance to discuss; we got a chance to talk to the different governors and tell them we want all of the NBA arenas to be polling sites," he said.

"Another thing the guys spoke about is while we’re out there playing, you know, we’re the product; we’re the game. During these commercials we would like to see advertising for voting. We understand how strong our voice is, how powerful our voice is, and ultimately, we decided that if we go away from this stage, we don’t necessarily have that same platform," Paul added.

