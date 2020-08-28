Jacob Blake is in pain and handcuffed to a hospital bed, his father says

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., on CNN's "New Day" on August 28. CNN

Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota that his son is "fighting for his life."

Mr. Blake said his son is sedated and medicated because "he's in so much pain."

Blake became emotional when describing his visit to see his son in the hospital two days ago.

"His eyes were squinting when I walked into the room and I thought they were squinting because he was in pain. But when I got to his side, he grabbed my hands and began to weep and he told me that he was hallucinating and then he said I love you, Daddy, Daddy, I love you," he said.

Blake says his son's leg is handcuffed to the bed, despite the fact that he is paralyzed. Family attorney Ben Crump said there is no reason for that, and "it follows the pattern of deliberate indifference, and excessive force."

Blake has not discussed the shooting incident or what led up to it with his son. "I don't want to know anything right now," said Blake Sr.

Watch the interview: