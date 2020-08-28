US
March on Washington rallies after Jacob Blake shooting

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:40 p.m. ET, August 28, 2020
49 min ago

Michelle Obama tweets about Kenosha shooting: "I'm exhausted and frustrated"

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a lengthy post where she shares her feelings and emotions regarding the state of the country and the fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country – the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer. Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden. And sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car,” Obama wrote.

Obama said that while she is “exhausted and frustrated,” she has been inspired by the protests.

“They will do something. They already are – opening eyes, rattling consciences, and reminding people of all backgrounds that this problem wasn’t solved earlier this summer and it won’t be any time soon unless we all make a change.”

19 min ago

Here are the latest details we've learned about Blake's shooting and the following protests

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Casey Tolan

Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff's officers in front of the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

The investigation into the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake is ongoing, and officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, held a news conference today to give updates on the incident and the protests it sparked.

Here are some of the newest details that we've learned about the shooting and its aftermath:

  • Prior charges against Blake: At the time of Sunday’s violent encounter with police, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a domestic abuse call earlier this year. A dispatcher appeared to warn responding officers to Blake’s warrant, referring to “family trouble” at the residence in Kenosha and an “alert at this address for a ninety-nine.” The police code 10-99 can refer to a wanted suspect. It’s unclear whether those officers knew about why there was an outstanding warrant against Blake when they arrived at the residence. That warrant has been vacated, Patrick Cafferty, Blake's attorney, told CNN Friday afternoon.
  • Dozens of arrests related to protests: There have been nearly 50 arrests in Kenosha related to unrest in the city, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said at a news conference today. The arrests were for a variety of charges, including curfew violations, weapons charges and drug possession.
  • Protests are now more peaceful: Kenosha officials attributed more peaceful protests in the city in recent nights to the citywide curfew. "The last number of nights you've seen very peaceful protest and that's what it's about. That's how you make change," Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said at a news conference.

1 hr 45 min ago

NBA player Chris Paul: "We are just tired of seeing the same thing over and over again"

From CNN's David Close

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder during a game against the Houston Rockets during the 2020 NBA Playoffs on August 24, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kim Klement/Pool/Getty Images

Chris Paul, the players union president and Oklahoma City Thunder guard, opened up about the raw stress the NBA players have been feeling and reasons for demanding tangible social justice action plans going forward.

Paul fought back tears while describing the pride and strain the players were feeling within the group.

“What we are doing in our league is huge…see real change, real action because guys are tired. I mean tired. When I say tired, we are not physically tired. We are just tired of seeing the same thing over and over again…everybody expects us to be ok just because we get paid great money. You know, we’re human. We have real feelings. And I’m glad that we got the chance to get in a room together to talk with one another and not just cross paths and say, ‘Good luck in your game today,’” he said.

Paul made it clear the players are passionate about empowering and facilitating efforts for people to vote in the upcoming elections and beyond. Paul revealed players had called upon state officials while not playing NBA games these past two days.

“One of the biggest things the guys talked about in our meetings, and it was great that we got a chance to get together and discuss these things, is voting. Voting is something that everyone in the room was very passionate about. We got a chance to discuss; we got a chance to talk to the different governors and tell them we want all of the NBA arenas to be polling sites," he said.

"Another thing the guys spoke about is while we’re out there playing, you know, we’re the product; we’re the game. During these commercials we would like to see advertising for voting. We understand how strong our voice is, how powerful our voice is, and ultimately, we decided that if we go away from this stage, we don’t necessarily have that same platform," Paul added.

CNN’s Dan Kamal contributed to this report.

1 hr 46 min ago

Jacob Blake's sister: "We will not be a footstool to oppression"

From CNN's Skylar Mitchell 

Letetra Wideman, Jacob Blake Jr.'s sister, also spoke to those gathering at today's March on Washington. She said she was speaking on behalf of their mother. 

"We will not be a footstool to oppression," she said, as she urged Black people to unify, and support "group economics" and solidarity between Black men, women and children. 

"Black America, I hold you accountable. You must stand. You must fight, but not with violence and chaos. With self love," she said.
48 min ago

Jacob Blake's father: "We're not taking it anymore, I ask everyone to stand up"

From CNN's Skylar Mitchell 

Jacob Blake Sr, the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, addresses the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" Commitment March on Washington 2020 on Friday in Washington. Tom Brenner/Reuters

Jacob Blake Sr. on Friday said he knew his father was in Washington, DC, at the original March on Washington in 1963 when he was a child.

“I truly did not want to come see you all here today for these reasons,” he stated, adding that he showed up to Friday's March on Washington because “I have a duty.”

The junior Blake, a Black Wisconsin resident, was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer who tried to detain him on Sunday in Kenosha.

“But we're gonna stand up. Every Black person in the United States is gonna stand up. We're tired!” he said.

“We're gonna hold court today. We're gonna hold court on systematic racism,” Blake Sr. said before mentioning the names of other victims of police violence, “Guilty. Racism against all of us.”

"And we're not taking it anymore, I ask everyone to stand up. No justice, no peace!" he said.

Watch here:

1 hr 37 min ago

Relatives of shooting victims speak out at the March on Washington

From CNN's Skylar Mitchell

Numerous family members and loved ones of Black Americans killed in acts of violence spoke out during the March on Washington today.

Here are some of the excerpts:

  • Sister of Botham Jean — who was killed by ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger while in his home when Guyger walked in, thinking it was her own — said people need to keep pushing for "change so that their lives were not taken in vain." "We are our brothers' and sisters' keepers," Allisa Charles-Findley said.
  • Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, said she carries "a very broken heart but also a grateful heart that God chose my son to be a part of this historic movement." "I love you all for standing with us," she said.
  • Arbery's father Marcus Arbery Sr., remembered his son, saying how heartbroken he still is at his passing. "I used to speak to my son on the phone every day, and now sometimes I feel like he forgot to call me," he said.
  • Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, spoke after the audience chanted her son's name. She said "even though we're going through a crisis, even though it looks dark, I want you to be encouraged." "Don't stop saying Black Lives Matter. Don't stop fighting, don't stop protesting, stand together. We were built for this," Fulton said.
  • Eric Garner's son spoke, saying "I'm challenging the young people to vote." He advocated for peaceful marching and urges protesters against looting.
  • Oscar Grant's mother wanted everyone to know "that this race is not given to the swift or the strong, but to the one who endures." Wanda Johnson urged people to "continue to band together, to continue to call the injustices unjust."
  • Dontre Hamilton's mother urged people to vote this fall. "I will never stop fighting for you," she said about her son.

2 hr 43 min ago

Rev. Al Sharpton recalls working in the South during the Civil Rights Movement

From CNN's Skylar Mitchell 

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on Friday in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday recalled working in the South during the Civil Rights Movement. 

"After the Montgomery Boycott...we were urged to go to Birmingham. Because in Birmingham, there was a police chief named Bull Connor, and Bull Connor acted with an insensitive disregard..."

"In 1963 and 1964, they fought Bull Connor. Here we are in 2020. We've gone from Bull Connor to Bull Trump. We've gone from a mean spirited sheriff to a mean spirited president."

Sharpton criticizes the President for not publicly acknowledging Jacob Blake, who was shot by police on Sunday, as well as Breonna Taylor and others killed in police and racial violence.

"How do you speak when this young man Jacob sits in a hospital and you won't call his name?" 

"Well Mr. Trump, look right down the block from the White House. We've come to Washington by the thousands. We'll call their names. We'll never let America forget what you've done. Call their names!"

In encouraging people to vote, Sharpton also referenced the postal service, stating that he supports USPS. He urges others to vote "to stop the George Floyds and stop the Breonna Taylors."

2 hr 45 min ago

George Floyd's sister: "We have to be the change"

Source: Pool

George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd urged Americans to work together to bring about changes necessary to address social injustice in the US.

Speaking directly to attendees at the March on Washington, she said, "I want you guys to ask yourself right now. How would the history books remember you? What would be your legacy? Will your future generations remember you for your complacency, your inaction? Or would they remember you for your empathy, your leadership, your passion for weeding out the injustices and evil in our world."

Bridgett Floyd invoked Martin Luther King Jr., who she said stood in Washington 57 years ago to lay out his vision and dream. She then told attendees that they "have the power to make it happen."

"We have to do it together, for our generations to come... My brother cannot be a voice today. We have to be that voice. We have to be the change. And we have to be his legacy," she said.

Watch:

1 hr 26 min ago

Floyd's brother: "I wish George were here to see this right now"

George Floyd's brother, Philonese Floyd Source: Pool

"I wish George were here to see this right now," George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told attendees of the March on Washington, speaking from the Lincoln Memorial.

"That's who I'm marching for. I'm marching for George, for Brianna, for Ahmaud, for Jacob, for Pamela Turner, for Michael Brown. Trayvon and anybody else who lost their lives," Floyd said.

Floyd noted that it has "never been more clear" than now that change is needed and is happening.

"It's never been more clear that change right now, is happening right now. Because we demand it. Everyone here has made a commitment. Because they wouldn't be here for no other reason right now," Floyd said.

Floyd urged leaders to enact laws to "protect us." He thanked attendees and supporters across the country who have supported him and his brothers' cause.

"My brother George is looking down right now. He's thankful for everything everyone is doing right now. You all are showing a lot of empathy and passion, and I am enjoying every last bit of it right now. If it weren't for y'all, I don't know where I'd be right now. Because you all are keeping me running," he said.

Floyd is among other family members of police violence victims who are speaking at today's protest. His brother George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in May after pleading for help as a police officer used his knee on Floyd's neck to pin him to the ground.

His death sparked protests across the country and reignited a push for police reform.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post misspelled George Floyd's brother's first name. His name is Philonise Floyd.

Watch here: