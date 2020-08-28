US
March on Washington rallies after Jacob Blake shooting

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:04 p.m. ET, August 28, 2020
1 hr 10 min ago

George Floyd's sister: "We have to be the change"

Source: Pool
George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd urged Americans to work together to bring about changes necessary to address social injustice in the US.

Speaking directly to attendees at the March on Washington, she said, "I want you guys to ask yourself right now. How would the history books remember you? What would be your legacy? Will your future generations remember you for your complacency, your inaction? Or would they remember you for your empathy, your leadership, your passion for weeding out the injustices and evil in our world."

Bridgett Floyd invoked Martin Luther King Jr., who she said stood in Washington 57 years ago to lay out his vision and dream. She then told attendees that they "have the power to make it happen."

"We have to do it together, for our generations to come... My brother cannot be a voice today. We have to be that voice. We have to be the change. And we have to be his legacy," she said.

Watch:

56 min ago

Floyd's brother: "I wish George were here to see this right now"

George Floyd's brother, Philonese Floyd
George Floyd's brother, Philonese Floyd Source: Pool

"I wish George were here to see this right now," George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told attendees of the March on Washington, speaking from the Lincoln Memorial.

"That's who I'm marching for. I'm marching for George, for Brianna, for Ahmaud, for Jacob, for Pamela Turner, for Michael Brown. Trayvon and anybody else who lost their lives," Floyd said.

Floyd noted that it has "never been more clear" than now that change is needed and is happening.

"It's never been more clear that change right now, is happening right now. Because we demand it. Everyone here has made a commitment. Because they wouldn't be here for no other reason right now," Floyd said.

Floyd urged leaders to enact laws to "protect us." He thanked attendees and supporters across the country who have supported him and his brothers' cause.

"My brother George is looking down right now. He's thankful for everything everyone is doing right now. You all are showing a lot of empathy and passion, and I am enjoying every last bit of it right now. If it weren't for y'all, I don't know where I'd be right now. Because you all are keeping me running," he said.

Floyd is among other family members of police violence victims who are speaking at today's protest. His brother George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in May after pleading for help as a police officer used his knee on Floyd's neck to pin him to the ground.

His death sparked protests across the country and reignited a push for police reform.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post misspelled George Floyd's brother's first name. His name is Philonise Floyd.

1 hr 17 min ago

WNBA player: Athletes have a responsibility to "be a voice for the voiceless"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

WNBA player Natasha Cloud, who opted out of the basketball season, commended the NBA players and other athletes for boycotting games in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Cloud said she is “so proud of them for standing their ground and understanding this is bigger than basketball, that this is bigger than ourselves as athletes and individuals, and bigger than our leagues, too.”

“We inherit this responsibility as athletes to use our platforms and be a voice for the voiceless and I think you’re seeing us do that,” she added.

Cloud, who is going to the March on Washington today, announced she would not participate in the upcoming WNBA season, instead focusing on helping the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This directly affects me, it directly affects my fiancée, it directly affects our community and our future children. And for me, there was no greater time than to take this head-on than right now,” she said. 

1 hr 15 min ago

Breonna Taylor's mother: "We have to stand together. We have to vote."

Tamika Palmer, the other of Breonna Taylor.
Tamika Palmer, the other of Breonna Taylor, urged people at today's March on Washington to "stand together" and vote.

Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in March her own home when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot 

"What we need is change and we're at a point where we can get that change. But we have to stand together. We have to vote," Palmer said.

She thanked people who have fought for justice for Taylor. None of the officers involved in the no-knock warrant have been charged with a crime. Two of the officers remain on the force. A third officer was fired and is appealing to get his job back.

Crowd chants Breonna Taylor's name when Taylor's mother is lost for words: 

1 hr 46 min ago

Harris honors Rep. John Lewis and his civil rights work in speech

From CNN’s Daniella Diaz

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris addressed attendees virtually at the 2020 March on Washington organized by the National Action Network Friday, honoring the late Rep. John Lewis and his civil rights work.

“For Congressman Lewis, the brutal murder of Emmett Till is what shook loose the activist inside him. It was the start of a lifelong journey toward service and driving change the same journey that countless young leaders are building upon, as we speak,” she said in the prerecorded remarks.

Harris sent the tweet with her remarks on Thursday.

She also shared her remarks on Twitter:

1 hr 59 min ago

These are the 4 major challenges the US faces, according to Martin Luther King Jr.'s son

Martin Luther King III speaks during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28 in Washington.
Martin Luther King III speaks during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28 in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Martin Luther King III, speaking at today's March on Washington in the US capital, said that the US faces four "major challenges."

"We're marching to overcome what my father called the triple evils of poverty, racism and violence. And today, those evils have exacerbated four major challenges that currently face our country," he said.

Here's a look at the four issues he called out:

  • The coronavirus pandemic: "Covid-19 tragically has killed more than 175,000 Americans," he said. He noted that the virus disproportionately affects Black and Latino communities.
  • Unemployment: "More than 30 million Americans are unemployed again, disproportionately people of color." He noted that the pandemic has exposed inequalities in the economy "that kept too many people trapped in the debt and poverty."
  • Police brutality and gun violence: King noted that today's march includes families of Black people who were killed by police. He made a point to say the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and many others.
  • Voting rights: King urged those in the audience to defend their right to vote, saying "We must vigorously defend our right to vote because those rights were paid for with the blood of those lynched for seeking to exercise their constitutional rights." He also called on attendees to vote "as if our lives and our livelihoods, our liberties depend on it because they do!" and added, "No person, no people, are more keenly aware of the risk of disenfranchisement than those who suffered from it."
2 hr 5 min ago

Here are the lawmakers speaking today at the March on Washington

From CNN's Skylar Mitchell

People from all over the country gathered Friday morning, taking their place at the nation's capital to participate in the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington led by the Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network.

Several lawmakers spoke at this year's march which was organized under the name "The Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."

Here are some of the lawmakers who spoke today:

  • Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts paid tribute to members of the Civil Rights Movement. “We are challenged by the state of the nation, and the crisis we face, but the state of our movement it is strong," she said. 
  • Democrat Rep. Adriano Espaillat from New York called for legislation to be passed, including the George Floyd policing bill and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. "It is possible to write budgets that actually value Black lives. If it feels unfamiliar, that is because it has never been done in America. We will meet the moment," he said.
  • Democrat Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee from Texas took a thinly-veiled swipe at President Trump. She also underscored the need for someone in the White House who can act as a “healer-in-chief.” Jackson Lee called for the passing of the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, in addition to a bill that outlines a commission to study reparations. “We want an America that will stamp out the divisiveness, the intimidation in the press, we want a White House that stands as a healer-in-chief, who understands Black mothers’ pain, who understands your pain,” she said.

1 hr 43 min ago

MLK's granddaughter says her generation "will fulfill my grandfather's dream"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., directly addressed fellow young people during the commemoration of the March on Washington.

“We have mastered the selfie and TikToks. Now we must master ourselves,” she said. “Less than a year before he was assassinated, my grandfather predicted this very moment. He said that we were moving into a new phase of the struggle. The first phase was the civil rights and the new phase is genuine equality.”  

“Genuine equality is why we are here today and why people are coming together all across the world, from New Zealand to New Jersey,” she added.

Yolanda vowed to her late grandfather that the civil rights movement of the 1960s would not be forgotten and it will inform current protests.

“We stand and march for love and we will fulfill my grandfather's dream,” she said. 

Yolanda said her generation will put an end to gun violence, police brutality, systemic racism, poverty and climate change.

“My generation has already taken to the streets peacefully and with masks and socially distanced to protest racism. And I want to ask the young people here to join me in pledging that we have only just begun to fight and that we will be the generation that moves from ‘me’ to ‘we’,” she said. 

Watch:

1 hr 58 min ago

NBA will resume season Saturday

From CNN's Dan Kamal

The Black Lives Matter logo is seen on an empty court as all NBA playoff games were postponed today during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 27 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 
The Black Lives Matter logo is seen on an empty court as all NBA playoff games were postponed today during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 27 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA and the players association say games will resume on Saturday, while no playoff games will be played Friday.

In a statement released Friday, the league and players union jointly announced a commitment to establish a social justice coalition and election/voting initiatives.

A total of nine games have been postponed since Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team opting not to play in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin Sunday.

Michele Roberts, director of the National Basketball Players Association, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a joint statement about today's developments.

Read the full joint statement:

“We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality. Among others, the attendees included player and team representatives of all 13 teams in Orlando. All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, Aug. 29 with the understanding that the league together with the players will work to enact the following commitments:
The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.
In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.
The league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.
These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community.
We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together – in Orlando and in all NBA team markets – to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”