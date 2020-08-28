George Floyd's sister: "We have to be the change"

George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd urged Americans to work together to bring about changes necessary to address social injustice in the US.
Speaking directly to attendees at the March on Washington, she said, "I want you guys to ask yourself right now. How would the history books remember you? What would be your legacy? Will your future generations remember you for your complacency, your inaction? Or would they remember you for your empathy, your leadership, your passion for weeding out the injustices and evil in our world."
Bridgett Floyd invoked Martin Luther King Jr., who she said stood in Washington 57 years ago to lay out his vision and dream. She then told attendees that they "have the power to make it happen."
"We have to do it together, for our generations to come... My brother cannot be a voice today. We have to be that voice. We have to be the change. And we have to be his legacy," she said.
Watch: