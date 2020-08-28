Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green wants the NBA to keep playing

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on December 4, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Following public outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the NBA had announced that it would postpone Game 5 of three different playoff series because of the boycotts. Now, the NBA and the players association say competition will resume Saturday, with no playoff games Friday.

However, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green says the NBA should keep playing.

“The only way you could hear that performer is because they have a microphone and they're on a stage. If we leave our stage and we drop our microphone, we could no longer speak for those people that we are speaking for,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Green also pointed to the issue of resources.

“Tons of NBA guys, NBA teams, and the league as a whole contributes to the urban community, the Black community,” he said. “If we take those resources away, we're taking resources away from ourselves to be able to continue this fight, and I don't think that's the right thing to do.”

In response to NBA commissioner’s statement committing to doing more for communities, Green outlined areas, like voter suppression and police violence, that could benefit from the league’s focus.

“It's simple, basic human rights. You know, it's holding these cops accountable that are killing unarmed Black people for no apparent reason. They're protected by all of these laws and unions. That’s ridiculous. Let's change some of these laws. Let’s stop voter suppression,” he said. “Overall, continuing to put money in the community changed our school systems to continue to educate.”

