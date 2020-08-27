Multiple sports leagues have postponed games after players decided not to play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Here's a look at what games have been postponed so far:

NBA: The league put games on hold deep into its playoff schedule after Milwaukee Bucks players decided not to take part in their Wednesday matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic : The Bucks led the series 3-1, but game five was suspended after the team's players walked out.

: The Bucks led the series 3-1, but game five was suspended after the team's players walked out. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder : The Rockets-Thunder game was later postponed, with the series tied 2-2.

: The Rockets-Thunder game was later postponed, with the series tied 2-2. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: The NBA also put the brakes on Wednesday night's other game.

WNBA: The three games set for Wednesday in the WNBA were also called off.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury

MLB: The protests reached the world of baseball too, with several players deciding not to take part in games on Wednesday. The MLB said it supported their decision in a statement on Wednesday night. The postponements included Milwaukee's other major sports team, the Brewers, who were due to play the Reds.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

San Diego padres vs. Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

MLS: Soccer was also postponed in the US on Wednesday, with several MLS players showing their solidarity with the Bucks online. The league's Orlando-Nashville game kicked off on time at 7:30 p.m. ET, but all the games scheduled to start later were suspended:

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

Most leagues have more games scheduled for Thursday night, which are still set to take place.