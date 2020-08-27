Following the postponement of its opening series against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Los Angeles Lakers — as well as its city counterparts the Los Angeles Clippers — voted to boycott the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Shams Charania, of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Elle Duncan of ESPN, NBA players boycotting a game has happened only once before. Almost 60 years ago, Hall of Famer Bill Russell and some of his Boston Celtic teammates sat out a game in 1961 in protest of racial injustice.

In a players' meeting on Wednesday night, the LA teams were the only two NBA teams who voted to boycott the NBA season. Charania, who cited unnamed sources in his reporting, said all other NBA teams voted to continue playing.

The vote that was taken doesn't appear to be binding. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited unnamed sources, it was more of a poll than a final vote, and that resuming the playoffs remains up in the air.

Read more here.