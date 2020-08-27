US
Live Updates

Professional athletes protest police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Rob Picheta and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, August 27, 2020
1 min ago

Lakers and Clippers voted to boycott rest of NBA season, according to reports

From CNN's Ben Morse and Jill Martin

Following the postponement of its opening series against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Los Angeles Lakers — as well as its city counterparts the Los Angeles Clippers — voted to boycott the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Shams Charania, of The Athletic and Stadium.

According to Elle Duncan of ESPN, NBA players boycotting a game has happened only once before. Almost 60 years ago, Hall of Famer Bill Russell and some of his Boston Celtic teammates sat out a game in 1961 in protest of racial injustice.

In a players' meeting on Wednesday night, the LA teams were the only two NBA teams who voted to boycott the NBA season. Charania, who cited unnamed sources in his reporting, said all other NBA teams voted to continue playing.

The vote that was taken doesn't appear to be binding. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who cited unnamed sources, it was more of a poll than a final vote, and that resuming the playoffs remains up in the air.

11 min ago

LeBron James and other NBA stars call for change

James in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

LA Lakers star and basketball legend LeBron James joined dozens of his fellow athletes in pledging solidarity with the players' strikes and demanding an end to systemic racism.

James demanded change on Twitter on Wednesday evening, as the Bucks' walkout led to a flood of similar strikes and the postponement of the NBA playoffs.

"It's very troubling," he added in a video tweeted out by the Lakers. "We play a beautiful game which brings so many great families together ... but at the same time, never losing track of what's really going on in our world."

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green added on Thursday: "Making headlines is great. The attention has been grabbed. Now the next steps are more important now than ever."

Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray and Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell both echoed James' tweet.

Retired Bucks star Pau Gasol expressed support for his team, writing: "Proud of my brothers" and sharing a quote from the late civil rights leader and US Congressman John Lewis.

And Phoenix Suns player Mikal Bridges added: "I swear its not that hard to understand that WE as human beings just want to be treated equal ... and if u don’t understand that then im sorry for your ignorance."

34 min ago

Athletes are protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Here's what you need to know.

Professional sports games were canceled Wednesday after athletes across the country announced they wouldn't play in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Here's what we know so far about the shooting:

  • What happened: Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was shot and critically injured by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department Sunday afternoon.
  • About the officers involved: Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for seven years, fired seven times into Blake's back Sunday evening, according to a news release from the state's justice department. The department said two officers have been placed on administrative leave. The other officers involved in the shooting will be identified soon, according to the state's attorney general.
  • Four nights of protests: Demonstrations remained peaceful last night as protesters kept a presence in the city's downtown area. CNN affiliate WISN video shows police and US Marshalls stopping and checking vehicles after a curfew was enacted.
  • A deadly shooting at the protests: More is being learned about the suspect in a fatal shooting during a night of unrest Tuesday, in which two people were killed and a third was seriously injured, according to Kenosha police. Antioch, Illinois, police identified the suspect Wednesday as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Antioch police said in a news release. He remains in custody of the Lake County Judicial System awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, authorities said.
43 min ago

The Milwaukee Bucks said they wouldn't play. Then, other athletes followed.

Protests have spread across the US sports scene, with several games canceled and entire leagues on hold as sporting stars take a stand against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

The NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball have all scrapped games after the Milwaukee Bucks' initial decision not to play on Wednesday.

And a host of superstars across American sports have made calls for change, as competition takes a backseat. “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” LeBron James wrote.

59 min ago

Athletes around the US are boycotting games over Jacob Blake's shooting

Jill Martin, Leah Asmelash and David Close

What began as the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the team's home state cascaded into a wave of similar protests across the American sports scene by Wednesday night.

Soon after the Wisconsin-based team decided to not play, the NBA announced it would postpone Game 5 of three different playoff series — Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

Within hours, three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were called off as athletes acted in solidarity with the Bucks' players.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by police on Sunday as he tried to enter his vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His shooting became the latest incident to prompt outrage nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

