Protests have spread across the US sports scene, with several games canceled and entire leagues on hold as sporting stars take a stand against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.
The NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball have all scrapped games after the Milwaukee Bucks' initial decision not to play on Wednesday.
And a host of superstars across American sports have made calls for change, as competition takes a backseat. “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” LeBron James wrote.