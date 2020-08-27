US
Hurricane Laura hits Louisiana

Coronavirus pandemic

Professional athletes protest police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Rob Picheta and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:11 a.m. ET, August 27, 2020
1 min ago

The Milwaukee Bucks said they wouldn't play. Then, other athletes followed.

Protests have spread across the US sports scene, with several games canceled and entire leagues on hold as sporting stars take a stand against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

The NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball have all scrapped games after the Milwaukee Bucks' initial decision not to play on Wednesday.

And a host of superstars across American sports have made calls for change, as competition takes a backseat. “WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” LeBron James wrote.

17 min ago

Athletes around the US are boycotting games over Jacob Blake's shooting

Jill Martin, Leah Asmelash and David Close

What began as the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the team's home state cascaded into a wave of similar protests across the American sports scene by Wednesday night.

Soon after the Wisconsin-based team decided to not play, the NBA announced it would postpone Game 5 of three different playoff series — Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

Within hours, three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were called off as athletes acted in solidarity with the Bucks' players.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back by police on Sunday as he tried to enter his vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His shooting became the latest incident to prompt outrage nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

WATCH: NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas: 'This is a very proud moment'