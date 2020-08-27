Nike comes out in support of player boycotts

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks stand during a statement to the media on August 26 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images

Nike, the official maker of the uniforms for the NBA and WNBA, told CNN in a statement Thursday it supports Wednesday night’s player boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Some context: Soon after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to not play, the NBA announced it would postpone Game 5 of three different playoff series. Within hours, three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were called off as athletes acted in solidarity with the Bucks' players.

“Nike stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake. We remain committed to addressing the issue of systemic racism experienced by the Black community,” said the company in a statement.

Nike was one of many companies that voiced support for the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this summer. In May, it reversed its iconic "Just Do It" slogan in an online video, saying, "For once, Don't Do It."

"Don't pretend there's not a problem in America," the message read. "Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don't make any more excuses. Don't think this doesn't affect you. Don't sit back and be silent."