NBA postpones all 3 Thursday games

The NBA has postponed Thursday’s three scheduled playoff games.
The league issued a news release outlining a meeting later this afternoon to discuss next steps. The meeting will include players and management as well as NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan.
Here's a statement from the NBA:
“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.
There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”