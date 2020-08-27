NBA postpones all 3 Thursday games

Nneka Ogwumike, president of The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, left, speaks with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at Feld Entertainment Center on August 26 in Palmetto, Florida. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The WNBA has postponed Thursday’s three scheduled games.

Nneka Ogwumike, president of the WNBA Players Association and LA Sparks forward, appeared on ESPN Thursday to speak for the player’s decision to not play for a second straight night.

“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection. A day of informed action and mobilization," Ogwumike said.

The WNBA also released a statement saying, “As the WNBA players continue discussions and reflection on recent events, the WNBA announced that the three games scheduled for this evening (Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever; Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty; Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm) have been postponed. Information regarding rescheduling of yesterday and today’s games will be provided when available.”