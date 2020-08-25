Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Monday an investigation into the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake has kicked off, but is at its "earliest stages."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation, according to Graveley. Once their investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the district attorney's office for review.

"We're asked to make two determinations based on the evidence that is presented," Graveley said. "One, did any officer, in this case, commit any crimes, and two, are there any crimes that we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt?"

"If those two things are concluded as a yes, then criminal charges would be brought at the end of that process," he added.

Following the shooting, two Wisconsin police officers were placed on administrative leave, but the local police union has urged the public to withhold judgment until "all the facts are known."

During a news conference Monday, Graveley said he hopes federal prosecutors will conduct a parallel civil rights investigation into Blake's shooting and "prosecute any alleged police misconduct."