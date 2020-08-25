Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke out about the shooting of Jacob Blake in the nearby city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying “Blake’s wounds are a result of systemic racism.”

“At the end of the day, Black people are not being recognized for being humans,” Crowley told CNN’s John Berman. “The fact that we can't walk in the park, the fact that we can't barbecue in a park, the fact that we can't bird watch and continue to be harassed by individuals or by law enforcement, it is scary for us,” he said.

Crowley said the video of Blake was “startling” for him to see. Blake was shot as he tried to enter an SUV where his three young sons were inside, according to his family attorney.

“To know that his kids [were] also in the vehicle when he was shot lets you know that this was a true disregard of not only his life, but the traumatic experience his children even experienced,” he said.

Crowley said he wants to see police officers get de-escalation training and also have officers live in the communities where they work.

Milwaukee County became one of the first local governments to declare racism a public health crisis in April 2019.

