Police shooting of Jacob Blake

Coronavirus pandemic

RNC: Day 1

Live Updates

Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:30 p.m. ET, August 25, 2020
33 min ago

Blake family attorney says "it is going to take a miracle" for him to walk again

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi detailed the injuries that he said Jacob Blake suffered after being shot multiple times by Kenosha police.

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord. At least one bullet," Salvi said. "He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed."

"He suffered damage to his kidney and liver," he added. "And was also shot in the arm."

He said while he is in surgery right now, "it is not going to be his last surgery."

Earlier today CNN reported that Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Attorney Ben Crump said that "it is going to take a miracle" for Blake to walk again.

Salvi said that the family will file a civil lawsuit.

1 min ago

Jacob Blake's parents call for healing and condemn violent protests

Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
The parents of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by a police officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV, called for healing and condemned violent protests.

Julia Jackson, Blake's mother, asked the people of Wisconsin to "take a moment and examine your hearts."

"As I was riding through here, through this city, I noticed a lot of damage that doesn't reflect my son or my family," Jackson said at a news conference Tuesday. "If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased."

"Let's use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other," she added.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., thanked everyone for the support.

"I like to thank everyone for coming out in support of my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him. They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn't matter. But my son matters. He's a human being, and he matters," he said.

Watch:

1 hr 10 min ago

Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency and increases National Guard presence

From CNN's Omar Jimenez, Brad Parks and Hira Humayun

Protesters clash with Kenosha County Sherriff's officers in front of the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency, according to a statement from his office Tuesday. 

“Following protests on Monday night, Gov. Evers today announced he is authorizing increased Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs,” the statement read.

Evers said in an earlier statement today that the move to increase National Guard presence was to “ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters."

Evers also called on protesters to protest peacefully and safely.

"The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger," the statement said.

“We cannot forget the reason why these protests began, and what we have seen play out over the last two nights and many nights this year is the pain, anguish, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and country,” he went on to say, adding, “But as I said yesterday, and as I’ll reiterate today, everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”
2 hr 17 min ago

8 p.m. curfew now in effect in Kenosha county

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, has officially declared a new curfew starting tonight at 8 p.m. CT.

The sheriff's department issued a statement saying the curfew will be in effect east of Interstate 94 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. It also told people to stay off the streets for their own safety.

Some background: Buildings and cars in Kenosha were set on fire last night during protests reignited by the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Enraged demonstrators poured onto the streets after video of the shooting began circulating on social media, showing an officer grabbing on to the man's tank top. Seven shots are heard, followed by the sustained sound of a car horn.

Read the statement:

2 hr 22 min ago

Wisconsin NAACP president: We demand a thorough investigation

Wendell Harris, the president of the Wisconsin branch of the NAACP, speaks during an interview on August 25.
Wendell Harris, the president of the Wisconsin branch of the NAACP, says there needs to be a thorough investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"We demand that there's a thorough investigation, a fair investigation, and we're going to receive that. We're going to get that," Harris told CNN on Tuesday.

Harris said he has confidence in state officials and that the NAACP will be at the table to push for policy changes.

"We now have a governor in Wisconsin who has called for a special session on police accountability. A governor that has clearly shown that he and his administration is about all the people in Wisconsin being treated with respect and dignity, unlike his predecessor," he added.

In response to protests in the city, Harris said that while the NAACP doesn't condone violence, it supports the fight for justice.

"I support the young people's right to protest. I don't want anyone to get the impression that the NAACP don't want to see the protests, because I'll be the first one out fighting with them if anyone tries to take away that right," Harris said.

"This is about us coming together as a nation and respecting each other as people and that's what we're fighting for and that's what we're going to continue to fight for," he added.

2 hr 2 min ago

The man who shot video of the shooting describes what happened in the moments before

From CNN's Amir Vera, Sarah Jorgensen and Polo Sandoval,

Raysean White took video of the moment Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The footage has been viewed millions of times,

"It's disturbing to actually look out the window where I live and see this man get shot by the police seven times," White told CNN on Monday. "It's highly disturbing to me, but I'm pretty sure Jacob's kids were more traumatized than anybody during the whole situation."

Kenosha officers were called to a domestic incident about 5:11 p.m. local time on Sunday, police said. The shooting unfolded on a residential street packed with apartment buildings.

Here's what White said happened next: White said he saw Blake get out of a truck and approach his son, who was on the lawn. Blake told his son to get into the truck while Blake walked into the apartment building behind a woman who was outside.

After stepping away and coming back, White said the scene drastically changed. Police were wrestling with Blake.

"One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in his ribs, the other had him in a headlock on the other side of him and was pulling his arm," White told CNN.

"After they punched him in his rib, the female officer tased him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him toward the back of the car and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording."

And that's where the video starts: The clip shows a Black man walking around the front of a gray SUV with two officers a step or two behind him, one with his weapon trained on the man's back. As the Black man enters the driver side door of his car, the nearest officer grabs the tail of his tank top and seven shots are heard.

The man entering the car appears to go limp. A sustained car horn blares. A woman nearby jumps up and down, apparently in anguish.

"The officer that shot him, he got on his knees," White told CNN. "He was trying to help him. He put his blue gloves on. Backup came. The other officers tried to help him."

4 hr 34 min ago

Family attorney confirms Blake is paralyzed below the waist

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Jacob Blake, confirmed that the 29-year-old dad is paralyzed from the waist down following the Sunday shooting.

"Praying it's not permanent," he tweeted moments ago.

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV. His three young children were in the car when he was shot, Crump said.

4 hr 47 min ago

Civil rights group calls for "immediate and transparent" investigation into shooting

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Civil rights nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center is calling for an “immediate and transparent” investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting.

The group also wants an investigation into the death of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man who was fatally shot Friday night during an encounter with officers in Louisiana.

“There is an urgent need to look at the use of excessive force by law enforcement in order to stop the shootings and murder of Black and brown people in this country," SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang said in a statement. "We call for an immediate and transparent investigation into Jacob Blake’s shooting, as well as Trayford Pellerin’s murder, and urge elected leaders in both communities to take steps to end this epidemic of police violence.

5 hr 42 min ago

Blake's uncle: We demand justice, "but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities"

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 24.
Protesters march to demonstrate against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 24. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, says the family supports the protests in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to the police shooting of his nephew — but they do not condone violence.

"We want justice, and we're going to get justice," he said. "We're going to demand justice, but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities."

Protests erupted Sunday after a video of the shooting began circulating on social media. On Monday, Wisconsin's governor called in the National Guard and officials set an 8 p.m. curfew for demonstrators hoping to avoid any clashes — but protesters again took to the streets last night.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father, was still in intensive care late yesterday, an attorney for the family said.