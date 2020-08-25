Tear gas deployed and police warn of "unlawful assembly" on another night of unrest in Kenosha

CNN

A third consecutive night of unrest is unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, nearly two hours after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Police were heard on a bullhorn telling a group of protesters at the Kenosha Courthouse that they were taking part in an "unlawful assembly."

Earlier Tuesday, protesters gathered at the Kenosha County Courthouse and attempted to tear down a fence around the building.

Dozens of police officers were seen in riot gear coming out of the front door.

The police fired tear gas into the crowd of protesters.

A CNN team saw either officers or guardsmen perched on the roof of the courthouse shooting pellets down at rowdy protesters.

Currently, there are around 50 guardsman stretching the length of the block on their side of the fence.