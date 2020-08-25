US
Police shooting of Jacob Blake

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Police shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:12 AM ET, Wed August 26, 2020
51 min ago

Tear gas deployed and police warn of "unlawful assembly" on another night of unrest in Kenosha

From CNN's Raja Razek

A third consecutive night of unrest is unfolding in Kenosha, Wisconsin, nearly two hours after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Police were heard on a bullhorn telling a group of protesters at the Kenosha Courthouse that they were taking part in an "unlawful assembly." 

Earlier Tuesday, protesters gathered at the Kenosha County Courthouse and attempted to tear down a fence around the building. 

Dozens of police officers were seen in riot gear coming out of the front door. 

The police fired tear gas into the crowd of protesters. 

A CNN team saw either officers or guardsmen perched on the roof of the courthouse shooting pellets down at rowdy protesters. 

Currently, there are around 50 guardsman stretching the length of the block on their side of the fence. 

2 hr 24 min ago

Jacob Blake's attorney says police have not given a reason why they shot him seven times in the back

From CNN's Raja Razek

Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks as family members of Jacob Blake hold a news conference in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks as family members of Jacob Blake hold a news conference in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Police have not given a reason for why they shot Jacob Blake, Blake's attorney Ben Crump told CNN's Sara Sidner.

"Right now, the police haven't said none of what their reason was for shooting him seven times in the back," Crump said.

Instead, police officers were trying to obtain statements from Blake's family, Crump said.

Crump also asked several questions of the officers involved in Blake's shooting:

"'Well, why don't you tell us what you did to justify using this force? What kind of de-escalation did you use? What kind of training did you follow? What was it that made you shoot at least seven times in his back at point-blank range while his three boys were in the car watching their father get executed?'"
3 hr 59 min ago

Kenosha County sheriff calls for peaceful protests

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth asked residents to obey the 8 p.m. curfew tonight, following a night of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He has been paralyzed, his family's attorneys said.

The shooting has spurred protests and unrest in the state, prompting Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday and the deployment of an additional 125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to Kenosha.

After demonstrators torched cars and set buildings ablaze on Monday night, Blake's mother called for peaceful protests and said her son would not be pleased with "the violence and the destruction."

“If you want to protest peacefully, by all means go out and do it. It’s your right,” Beth said in a written statement on Tuesday. “But don’t be a part of this destructive force that’s burning our community."

Beth wrote that he expects Tuesday to be “another very challenging night,” but noted that there will be an increase in law enforcement presence.

“People are frustrated, I get it. And they’re scared. I certainly get that, too,” Beth said. “Don’t be a part of this destructive force that’s burning our community. That’s not a productive path to justice."

CNN's Nicole Chavez, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

6 hr 54 min ago

Federal investigators reviewing police shooting of Jacob Blake

From CNN's Josh Campbell

The US Justice Department and FBI agents in Wisconsin are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a federal law enforcement source tells CNN. 

Federal investigators are gathering information in order to determine whether a federal civil rights investigation will be launched, the source said. 

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, at close range Sunday evening as he tried to enter an SUV. He remains in the hospital in stable condition. 

Some context: The announcement by federal officials of their involvement makes it the third concurrent review into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Blake. As CNN has previously reported, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's office is investigating the shooting, as is the Wisconsin Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation.

6 hr 55 min ago

Detroit Lions cancel practice in light of Jacob Blake shooting 

From CNN’s Dan Kamal

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility on August 25 in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility on August 25 in Allen Park, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/AP

After a team meeting that lasted hours and was centered around the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer, the Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford praised head coach Matt Patricia and the coaching staff for opening the floor during the team meeting and said the conversations among players continued in the Lions locker room after a 45-minute break. Ultimately, the team decided to cancel practice.

“Football is the last thing on our mind, to be honest with you,” Stafford told reporters. “The biggest thing for us is how do we get our voices heard. You know, we have a lot of guys in this locker room with a lot to say and... it was great to give them that platform and let those guys talk. It was really cool to be a part of, a team thing that was so unified. We’re all just trying to figure out a way to make a change and help out. The last thing we thought about was playing football.”

“It’s just important for people to understand that, yes, we’re football players; we’re at camp, we’re in the bubble. But, we have brothers, we have sons, we have fathers, we have cousins, nephews that... they’re not in camp. They’re not in a bubble. They really have to go and deal with real world situations," Lions Defensive End Trey Flowers said.

7 hr 7 min ago

Jacob Blake's father: "They shot my son seven times like he didn't matter, but my son matters"

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Jacob Blake Sr. speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Jacob Blake Sr. speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Jacob Blake's father described his anguish over the shooting at a news conference Tuesday.

"They shot my son seven times like he didn't matter, but my son matters," Jacob Blake Sr. said.

"He is a human being, and he matters," he added. "I would like to thank everyone for coming out to support my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him."

7 hr 10 min ago

Blake family attorney calls for officer who shot Jacob Blake to be arrested

Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Blake Family Attorney Ben Crump called for prosecutors to arrest the officer who shot Jacob Blake.

"We are demanding that the prosecutor arrest the officer who shot Jacob Blake, and we also are asking that these officers who violated the policies and their training be terminated immediately," Crump said at a news conference Tuesday.

When asked why police violence keeps happening, Crump said it is because of "deliberate indifference."

"People question why we have to say 'Black Lives Matter' –– this is why. Because Julia and Jacob Sr.'s son was not treated with the humanity that we often give our white brothers and sisters. And it has to stop, and it has to stop at the highest levels of our government," he said.

He called for police, prosecutors and judges to take action to stop incidents like this from happening. He pointed to other examples such as the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, adding, "we cannot turn a blind eye to the deliberate indifference."

7 hr 15 min ago

Blake family attorney says "it is going to take a miracle" for him to walk again

From CNN’s Raja Razek

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

Blake family attorney Patrick Salvi detailed the injuries that he said Jacob Blake suffered after being shot multiple times by Kenosha police.

"He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord. At least one bullet," Salvi said. "He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed."

"He suffered damage to his kidney and liver," he added. "And was also shot in the arm."

He said while he is in surgery right now, "it is not going to be his last surgery."

Earlier today CNN reported that Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Attorney Ben Crump said that "it is going to take a miracle" for Blake to walk again.

Salvi said that the family will file a civil lawsuit.

6 hr 44 min ago

Jacob Blake's parents call for healing and condemn violent protests

Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.
Julia Jackson, Jacob Blake's mother, speaks during a press conference in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25. CNN

The parents of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by a police officer on Sunday as he tried to enter an SUV, called for healing and condemned violent protests.

Julia Jackson, Blake's mother, asked the people of Wisconsin to "take a moment and examine your hearts."

"As I was riding through here, through this city, I noticed a lot of damage that doesn't reflect my son or my family," Jackson said at a news conference Tuesday. "If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased."

"Let's use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other," she added.

Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., thanked everyone for the support.

"I like to thank everyone for coming out in support of my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him. They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn't matter. But my son matters. He's a human being, and he matters," he said.

Watch: