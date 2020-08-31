US
Live Updates

The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:37 a.m. ET, August 31, 2020
1 min ago

Kenosha Police arrested 175 people last week

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

The Kenosha Police Department said officers arrested a total of 175 people last week, according to a statement on the department's activity since last Monday.

In the statement posted to Twitter, the department emphasized that this number included people from 44 different cities and that 102 people "listed addresses from outside Kenosha." 

At least 69 arrests were for curfew violations and 34 more arrests were for curfew violations as well as an additional charge "ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and possession of controlled substances," the statement said.

Additionally, Kenosha Police say that more than 20 firearms were taken and 3 vehicles were towed as part of active investigations.

17 min ago

Wisconsin's governor urged Trump to reconsider visiting Kenosha, but the visit is still on

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

President Trump is still planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote him a letter urging that he reconsider as the city continues to grapple with racial unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President's visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement last night.

"President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild."

The statement came hours after Evers wrote a letter to Trump outlining his concern about what the President's presence "will mean for Kenosha and our state."