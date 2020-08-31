The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

The Kenosha Police Department said officers arrested a total of 175 people last week, according to a statement on the department's activity since last Monday.

In the statement posted to Twitter, the department emphasized that this number included people from 44 different cities and that 102 people "listed addresses from outside Kenosha."

At least 69 arrests were for curfew violations and 34 more arrests were for curfew violations as well as an additional charge "ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and possession of controlled substances," the statement said.

Additionally, Kenosha Police say that more than 20 firearms were taken and 3 vehicles were towed as part of active investigations.