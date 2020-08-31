US
The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:34 p.m. ET, August 31, 2020
8 min ago

Jacob Blake's father responds to Trump: "I'm not going to play politics. This is my son's life"

From CNN's Elise Hammond and Raja Razek

Jacob Blake Sr. speaks with CNN on Monday, August 31.
The father of Jacob Blake – the man shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer – told CNN's Jim Acosta that he is not "dealing with politics" and that his family is focused on his son's health and recovery.

This comes in response to President Trump's decision not to meet with the family during his trip to the city tomorrow.

Acosta asked Jacob Blake Sr., "What is your reaction to the President saying he doesn't want to speak with you because your lawyer has to be on?" 

"First of all, I'm not going to play politics. This is my son's life we are talking about, Blake Sr. responded.

Later in the interview, Acosta followed up, "I am sure you would want to talk about your son and how he is doing, perhaps?" 

"I'm not getting into politics. It's all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo-op. It has to do with Jacob's operation," Blake Sr., said.

He said his son is still paralyzed from the waist down and that he's "holding on for dear life."

"It's saddening to me that people don't understand the type of pressure this family is under. And what the rest of the family is dealing with," Blake Sr., said.

President Trump said at a news conference earlier that he was not going to meet with the family because they wanted to have lawyers involved.

Blake Sr. defended that position saying, "This is not politics. This is about the life of my son and Benjamin Crump represents my family."

Crump told CNN he didn't know why the President wouldn't want the family to have their lawyers on the call, adding "he seems to have lawyers with him when he talks to people."

"We have a Department of Justice investigation going on. So it would be most appropriate to have your counsel on the phone when you're talking to anybody involved in the government that would determine whether those individuals will be held accountable for shooting your son seven times in the back in front of your three grandchildren," Crump said.

Watch:

22 min ago

Kenosha mayor on Trump's visit tomorrow: "I am disappointed that he is coming"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian speaks at a press conference on August 31. 
Kenosha, Wisconsin, Mayor John Antaramian said today that he was “disappointed” by President Trump’s planned visit to the city tomorrow, saying he'd prefer it if both Trump, and his Democratic rival for the White House, Joe Biden, delayed their visits until at least next week. 

"I am disappointed that he is coming," the mayor told CNN's Pamela Brown. "Our community has gone through a great deal and there is no time right now for politics to be played. We would prefer that the President had waited at least another week or so before coming to visit. Presidents are always welcome, all cities have presidents that visit a different time, the President is always welcome, but at this time it's just the wrong time. Right now is a time for us to heal and to be able to look inward and deal with the issues that we have to deal with."

Antaramian's also extended the sentiment to Biden, who told reporters today he was considering a trip to Wisconsin. The mayor told CNN, "I would also prefer if the vice president waited until next week before he came."

"It's just too soon for the President having to come here at this point in time," he added. "I would say it's a little soon for the vice president also," Antaramian said.

"But in fairness, if the President is here tomorrow, then there really is no other choice the Vice President has than to also be here,” the mayor added.

The White House announced over the weekend that Trump would travel to Kenosha to meet with law enforcement and to survey some of the damage from the recent protests.

Trump's visit also come over the objections of Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who wrote him a letter urging that he reconsider as the city continues to grapple with racial unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

18 min ago

Trump says Kenosha shooting suspect "probably would have been killed"

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump said Kyle Rittenhouse “probably would have been killed” had he not fatally shot two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, claiming that Rittenhouse had been “very violently attacked.”

The 17 year old faces homicide charges as well as a felony charge for attempted homicide.

“You saw the same tape as I saw and he was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like,” Trump said at a press briefing Monday, “And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him.”

“It’s something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble, and he would have been – he probably would have been killed,” Trump continued, “but it’s under investigation.”

Asked if he agreed with armed vigilantes like Rittenhouse taking to the streets, Trump said he’d “like to see law enforcement take care of everything,” but didn’t condemn vigilantism.

“I’d like to see law enforcement take care of everything. I think everything should be taken care of law enforcement,” he said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Joe Biden again calls on Trump to condemn violence and says he is "too weak" to put an end to it

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

In a new statement, Joe Biden is responding to President Trump's news conference, saying the President is "too weak" and "too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it." 

"Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence," he says. "He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it."  

He calls on the President to condemn violence. "So once again, I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period." 

1 hr 58 min ago

Biden's team weighing possible Wisconsin visit as soon as this week, source says

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz

Joe Biden’s advisers are discussing possibly having the the Democratic presidential nominee travel to Wisconsin as soon as this week, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, adding that the situation remains fluid.

During a stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, earlier today, Biden told reporters he hopes to travel to Wisconsin.

“I’m checking it out now. I hope to be able to do that,” Biden said.

A Biden campaign official would not comment on any possible plans under consideration.

Some context: President Trump is scheduled to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey some damage from recent protests.

On Sunday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote a letter asking Trump to reconsider his visit as the city continues to grapple with the unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the President is not scheduled to meet with Blake’s family while in Kenosha. Trump did say at a news briefing Tuesday that he talked with the family's pastor.

Last week, Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Blake’s family, including his father Jacob Blake Sr., who has described the conversation as “so comforting” and said “It was like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters.”

1 min ago

Trump says he won't meet with Blake family because they wanted to involve lawyers

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Elise Hammond 

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House on August 31 in Washington, DC.
At a news conference on Monday, President Trump said he’s not meeting with Jacob Blake’s family in Wisconsin because the family wanted to involve lawyers. 

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, sparking demonstrations. Trump is set to visit Kenosha tomorrow.

“Well I spoke to the pastor, wonderful man, the family’s pastor, and I thought it would be better not to do anything where there were lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, they wanted to have lawyers involved and I thought that was inappropriate so I didn’t do that. But I did speak with the pastor of the family,” Trump said. 

The President said he and the pastor had “a great talk,” adding, “I may at some point do that, but they did have a lawyer that wanted to be on the phone and I said no. That’s inappropriate, but I did just give my best regards.” 

Jacob Blake's father appeared on the Situation Room following Trump's news conference and responded to Trump's claim about speaking to his pastor.

"We don't have a family pastor," Jacob Blake Sr., said, "I don't know who he talked to, I don't care who he talked to," he told CNN's Jim Acosta.

Acosta asked the family's attorney Ben Crump: "Mr. Blake didn't seem to have any idea who the President is talking about when he talks about this pastor, are you aware of the White House making any attempts to speak to the family, speak to you, speak to anybody associated with this family?"

Crump said, "Yes, Miss Julia Jackson, Jacob's mother, her pastor, pastor James, and attorney Salvi was trying to coordinate for the President to call while he was in communication with Miss Jackson and us, and she was ready to receive the phone call, but for some reason, the call never came. And we now understand why. I don't know why the President wouldn't want the family to have their lawyers on the phone. He seems to have lawyers with him when he talks to people." 

During his news conference, Trump also defended his decision to visit Kenosha when asked by reporters if he had concerns that his trip to the city could exacerbate tensions.

"It could also increase enthusiasm. And it could increase love and respect for our country. And that is why I'm going," Trump said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote a letter Sunday asking Trump to reconsider his visit as the city continues to grapple with the unrest stemming from the police shooting of Blake.

2 hr 22 min ago

Jacob Blake's uncle: Why would we want to talk to President Trump?

From CNN’s Sara Sidner and Maegan Vasquez

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN's Sara Sidner that “President Trump is a racist who stokes racial tensions. He has been stirring racial tensions since he got in the White House. Why, as Jacob’s uncle, would I want to talk to him? Our focus is on Jacob and healing the community."

He said Jacob Blake’s father has told him he “has no interest in speaking with President Trump.” His only interest at the moment is his son’s well-being and getting justice.

He said he did not talk to Jacob Blake’s mother on the subject.

The President is not currently scheduled to meet with the Blake family while visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, tomorrow.

Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins whether the President plans to meet with the family, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "Currently the plans are to meet with local law enforcement and some business owners, and he'll survey the damage. But there will be more detailed plans forthcoming when they're announced."

Following up, asked if there are currently no plans to meet with Blake's family, McEnany added, "Not currently."

Earlier today, McEnany also said the administration has not yet been able to connect with the family of Blake.

 “We are efforting outreach,” McEnany said of the Blake family during an appearance on Fox News, but, she said, they “have not been able to connect yet.”

1 hr 18 min ago

What we know about the shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests that have followed

People march to the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 29 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
It's been a little over a week since police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father.

The shooting has sparked protests in Wisconsin and across the country. Here's what you need to know about the case and its aftermath:

  • What happened: Kenosha officers were called to a domestic incident last Sunday, police said. Wisconsin state investigators said that when police arrived, they used a taser to try to stop Blake, before a single officer fired his weapon seven times and injured him. The officers rendered aid before Blake was flown to the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, police said.
  • Blake's condition: Blake underwent surgery and his family says he is now paralyzed from the waist down.
  • An investigation: A probe into the shooting was quickly turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a federal civil rights investigation was launched. Officials identified Officer Rusten Sheskey as the person who shot Blake when he tried to enter his vehicle. The officer, who has been employed by Kenosha police for seven years, was placed on administrative leave.
  • A deadly shooting at the protest: Protesters have rallied in Kenosha nightly since the shooting. At Tuesday's protest, two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shooting. Police have named 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a suspect in the shooting and he now faces homicide charges as well as a felony charge for attempted homicide.

3 hr 6 min ago

Biden says he "hopes to be able" to visit Wisconsin

From CNN's Chris Boyette

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Allegheny County Airport before speaking at a campaign event on August 31 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Asked by a reporter in Pittsburgh if he was going to visit Wisconsin, Biden said: “I’m checking it out now. We hope to be able to do that.”

Biden ignored a follow up about whether he believed Trump should be visiting Kenosha as planned. 

The President is planning to travel to the city tomorrow after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote him a letter urging that he reconsider as Kenosha continues to grapple with racial unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President's visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement Sunday night.

"President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild."

The statement came hours after Evers wrote a letter to Trump outlining his concern about what the President's presence "will mean for Kenosha and our state."