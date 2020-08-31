US
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:00 p.m. ET, August 31, 2020
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
39 min ago

Wisconsin's governor urged Trump to reconsider visiting Kenosha, but the visit is still on

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

President Trump is still planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote him a letter urging that he reconsider as the city continues to grapple with racial unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President's visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement last night.

"President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild."

The statement came hours after Evers wrote a letter to Trump outlining his concern about what the President's presence "will mean for Kenosha and our state."