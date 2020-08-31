Biden's team weighing possible Wisconsin visit as soon as this week, source says

Joe Biden’s advisers are discussing possibly having the the Democratic presidential nominee travel to Wisconsin as soon as this week, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, adding that the situation remains fluid.

During a stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, earlier today, Biden told reporters he hopes to travel to Wisconsin.

“I’m checking it out now. I hope to be able to do that,” Biden said.

A Biden campaign official would not comment on any possible plans under consideration.

Some context: President Trump is scheduled to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey some damage from recent protests.

On Sunday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote a letter asking Trump to reconsider his visit as the city continues to grapple with the unrest stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the President is not scheduled to meet with Blake’s family while in Kenosha. Trump did say at a news briefing Tuesday that he talked with the family's pastor.

Last week, Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Blake’s family, including his father Jacob Blake Sr., who has described the conversation as “so comforting” and said “It was like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters.”