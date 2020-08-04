People walk on the flooded Sea Mountain highway in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, late Monday night. Jason Lee/The Sun News/AP

After pummeling the Carolinas, Isaias is forecast to gradually weaken as it brings strong winds Tuesday all along the East Coast, including in Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York.

The storm is expected to lash Philadelphia with winds of up to 65 mph, while New York will get pounded with winds of 65 to 70 mph.

Isaias hurled sustained winds of 85 mph and became a Category 1 hurricane before reaching land around 11:10 p.m. ET near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds down to 70 mph. But that doesn't mean the danger is over.

Howling wind and water washing across in "one to two foot swells" closed a bridge Monday night in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, the Sunset Beach Police said on Facebook. Streets in Holden Beach became rivers as water quickly rose, Jessi Viox told CNN.

"Getting ready for Round 2," Viox said. "The eye has moved around us, and now here comes the back end."

Brunswick County, North Carolina, reported "numerous calls" for water rescues, structural fires, structural collapses and people trapped in flooding houses," Oak Island Water Rescue said on Facebook.

Before Isaias even made landfall, the top of the Apache Pier Pavilion was seen lifting off in the wind.

And multiple structures in Ocean Isle Beach were reported to be ablaze, according to the Horry County Fire Rescue in South Carolina.