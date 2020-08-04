CNN affiliate WRAL spoke with Bertie County Sheriff John Hadley, who says the devastation there is the worst he's ever seen in his 38 years working in the county.

"Emergency personnel is still assessing the scene," the Bertie County government wrote on Facebook.

They went on to confirm reports that a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor, North Carolina earlier this morning.

Aerial video taken by WRAL shows an extensive debris field where they say a mobile home park once stood:

WRAL reports that the storm fatality in North Carolina is in Bertie County and that several are still missing after the tornado hit.